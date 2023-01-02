ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Love LEGO? Area’s First Ever Brick Convention Coming Soon

Local LEGO lovers will want to head to West Warwick this spring for the area's first ever LEGO Convention. Taking over the West Warwick Civic Center on May 20 and 21 is the Rhode Island Brick Convention, featuring huge builds from master builders, contestants from Fox's LEGO Masters and retro LEGO sets you can't find in stores.
WEST WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant

Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
TAUNTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
MILTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience

These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
NEWPORT, RI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Bedford, MA

New Bedford was first settled in 1652, incorporated as a town in 1787, and became a city in 1847. Nicknamed “The Whaling City” and the “City that Lit the World,” New Bedford was one of the world’s most important whaling ports during the 19th century.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon

On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Wednesday, January 4

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,104 words — a 6-minute read. 🏛️ With the 2023 legislative underway, hundreds, maybe thousands of bills will be introduced with the intention of solving some of the state’s most pressing issues. What’sUpNewp reached out to legislators from the Newport...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Capital Center BuildOut – David Brussat

As you will or maybe already have seen, flipping the order of Chapters 19 (“We Hate That”) and Chapter 20 (“The Capital Center”) in this reprint of Lost Providence has predictably caused problems. Specifically the need to explain, at the start of Chapter 20, what “the analysis in the last chapter holds water” refers to. It refers to the idea that using traditional design, as Mayor Paolino did in reopening Westminster Street, will strengthen the historical character of Providence. The Capital Center build-out, in its three phases, demonstrated how that insight can be understood and misunderstood, as described below.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed

Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy