Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
Closed Fairhaven Restaurants Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s Begin a New Chapter
Two Fairhaven restaurants and an ice cream shop have been sold. Elisabeth's and Margaret's have been staples in Fairhaven Village for decades. Throw in Brady's Ice Box, which re-opened a couple of summers ago, and they had you covered from breakfast to seafood to ice cream to cap off the night.
Love LEGO? Area’s First Ever Brick Convention Coming Soon
Local LEGO lovers will want to head to West Warwick this spring for the area's first ever LEGO Convention. Taking over the West Warwick Civic Center on May 20 and 21 is the Rhode Island Brick Convention, featuring huge builds from master builders, contestants from Fox's LEGO Masters and retro LEGO sets you can't find in stores.
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
whatsupnewp.com
New Year, New Job? Here are 100+ job opportunities available right now in Newport County
Are you looking for a new job in Newport County? Look no further! There are a variety of exciting job opportunities available right now in the area, ranging from entry-level positions to experienced roles in a variety of industries. Whether you’re seeking a part-time gig or a full-time career, there’s...
New Bedford Tourists Hilariously Catfished By Weird Travel Video
New Bedford is a beautiful city that has a lot to offer those visiting from elsewhere – but you'd never know it based on the ridiculous photos used by a travel site to try to encourage tourists to come to the Whaling City. With the rise of artificial intelligence...
Boston Magazine
Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience
These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Bedford, MA
New Bedford was first settled in 1652, incorporated as a town in 1787, and became a city in 1847. Nicknamed “The Whaling City” and the “City that Lit the World,” New Bedford was one of the world’s most important whaling ports during the 19th century.
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, January 4
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,104 words — a 6-minute read. 🏛️ With the 2023 legislative underway, hundreds, maybe thousands of bills will be introduced with the intention of solving some of the state’s most pressing issues. What’sUpNewp reached out to legislators from the Newport...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
GoLocalProv
Market Basket Shopper Finds Label on Top of Label With New Sell-by Date and Higher Price
Simone Phoenix said she simply wanted to pick up a dessert for her family to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. She told GoLocal she went to the new Market Basket in Johnston on Saturday to purchase a cheesecake, and when she went to serve it that night — she was in for a surprise.
whatsupnewp.com
Battle on the Ice: Aquidneck Island’s annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game returns on Jan. 15
The police and fire departments on Aquidneck Island are hosting their annual “Guns N’ Hoses” charity hockey game on Sunday, January 15 at 3:30 pm at the St. George’s Ice Rink. The Town of Middletown shared the following letter from David Guerriero, President of Middletown Lodge...
whatsupnewp.com
Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel announces completion of real estate transaction with GLPI
Bally’s Corporation today announced that it has completed a real estate transaction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc., in which the two firms sold and leased back the land and real estate assets of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island, and Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi in Biloxi, Mississippi.
rinewstoday.com
Capital Center BuildOut – David Brussat
As you will or maybe already have seen, flipping the order of Chapters 19 (“We Hate That”) and Chapter 20 (“The Capital Center”) in this reprint of Lost Providence has predictably caused problems. Specifically the need to explain, at the start of Chapter 20, what “the analysis in the last chapter holds water” refers to. It refers to the idea that using traditional design, as Mayor Paolino did in reopening Westminster Street, will strengthen the historical character of Providence. The Capital Center build-out, in its three phases, demonstrated how that insight can be understood and misunderstood, as described below.
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Tiverton Land Trust Names First Program Manager, RI Free Clinic’s New Board
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Tiverton Land Trust Names Program Manager. The Tiverton Land Trust announces the hiring of Tim Piacentini as its first full-time...
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
Warwick fireworks display held at Rocky Point
Warwick put on its fireworks display at Rocky Point Sunday night after being forced to postpone the event on New Year’s Eve due to the rain.
Comments / 0