Read full article on original website
Related
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
beingpatient.com
A New Kind of Alzheimer’s Drug, AD101, Makes Its Way
AmyriAD Therapeutics CEO Sharon L. Rogers shares the scoop on AmyriAD’s investigational Alzheimer’s drug AD101. The majority of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs are being designed to halt the progression of the disease — a strategy which so far has yielded a 99-percent failure rate. Trials for these drugs — mostly expensive antibody-infusion based therapies — focus on treating people with Alzheimer’s early on. However, there are currently six million Americans already living with Alzheimer’s, and the majority are too far along in their Alzheimer’s journey to qualify for the trials.
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing […]
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Healthline
Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
MedicalXpress
Antiepileptic drugs tied to incident Parkinson disease
Antiepileptic drugs are associated with incident Parkinson disease, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in JAMA Neurology. Daniel Belete, M.B.Ch.B., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues have investigated the association between antiepileptic drugs and incident Parkinson disease using data from 1,433 individuals with a Parkinson disease diagnosis and 8,598 matched controls. Routinely collected prescription data derived from primary care were used to define exposure to antiepileptic drugs (carbamazepine, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, and sodium valproate).
Research suggests link between loss of smell from COVID and cognitive decline
If a COVID-19 infection took away your sense of smell, you're not alone. While the side effect can be annoying, researchers are finding it may also be a predictor for cognitive decline in some people.
Scientists develop blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease without the need for expensive brain imaging or a painful lumbar puncture, where a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is drawn from the lower back. If validated, the test could enable faster diagnosis of the disease, meaning therapies could be initiated earlier.
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
PsyPost
A single, moderate dose of psilocybin reduces depressive symptoms for at least two weeks, controlled study finds
A single dose of the psychedelic drug psilocybin combined with supportive counseling leads to significant reductions in depressive symptoms, according to a new double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The findings have recently been published in eClinicalMedicine. Psilocybin is a psychoactive compound found in certain types of “magic” mushrooms. It has been used...
New ‘breakthrough’ blood test can detect signs of Alzheimer’s – stopping the illness in its tracks
A NEW simple blood test could detect signs of Alzheimer's - stopping the illness in its tracks, scientists have found. Experts looked at distinct markers of the debilitating illness. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, with 50–75 per cent of those with dementia having this form of the...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
psychreg.org
New Biomarker Test Can Detect Alzheimer’s Neurodegeneration in Blood
A group of neuroscientists led by a University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researcher developed a test to detect a novel marker of Alzheimer’s disease neurodegeneration in a blood sample. A study on their results was published in the journal Brain. The biomarker, called “brain-derived tau”, or BD-tau, outperforms...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
aao.org
Week in review: Diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, ocular biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, preservative-free latanoprost
A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension may be interconnected. Using longitudinal data from 1.2 million patients enrolled in the Danish Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy and matched controls without diabetic retinopathy (DR), investigators evaluated the potential links between DR, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension (OHT). During the 5-year study period, patients with DR had a greater risk of developing glaucoma and/or OHT than the matched controls (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.11). Conversely, among all patients with diabetes but not DR, those who had glaucoma and/or OHT at the index date were more likely to develop incident DR during the 5-year period (adjusted HR 1.12). The investigators were unable to provide a conclusive explanation for these findings, including possible shared pathophysiologic pathways. Acta Ophthalmologica.
WOLF
The Alzheimer's Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer's
(WOLF) — The Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research. In Pennsylvania there are over 280 thousand people living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Over a recent 20-year period, deaths from heart disease went down 7.3%, while...
Washington Examiner
With new Alzheimer’s drug, Biden FDA is not following the science
The prominent economist Milton Friedman said that in order to understand the motivation of a person or organization, you must look for the self-interest. So where do regulators ' interests lie? Not always in the public interest, alas, but in increased responsibilities, budgets, bureaucratic empires, and avoiding bad decisions. But...
Comments / 0