Stretch Your Dollar: 3 ways to improve credit score in 2023

(WTNH) — With the new year comes new financial goals, so if money is on your mind in 2023, check out these three tips from ABC News to improve your credit score.

First, pay off any holiday debt. Any large balances can negatively impact your score.

Remember not to apply for credit too often, because, with each application, you’ll get a hard inquiry on your credit that may cause your score to drop a few points.

And it could do it well to see if you can raise your credit limit. Experts recommend you keep your utilization less than 30% of your limit.

Lastly, it’s important to check your credit report for any errors. Fixing those is a quick way to boost your score, and it’s a good idea to check yours to start the year.

