ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Stretch Your Dollar: 3 ways to improve credit score in 2023

By Laura Hutchinson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jr7ww_0k0qe2HR00

(WTNH) — With the new year comes new financial goals, so if money is on your mind in 2023, check out these three tips from ABC News to improve your credit score.

First, pay off any holiday debt. Any large balances can negatively impact your score.

Remember not to apply for credit too often, because, with each application, you’ll get a hard inquiry on your credit that may cause your score to drop a few points.

And it could do it well to see if you can raise your credit limit. Experts recommend you keep your utilization less than 30% of your limit.

Lastly, it’s important to check your credit report for any errors. Fixing those is a quick way to boost your score, and it’s a good idea to check yours to start the year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Money

How to Invest During a Recession

Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Wynn, Traeger, Amazon and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Wynn Resorts added more than 3.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded the hotel and casino operator, saying it sees a significant reopening opportunity and citing China's moves toward a full reopening. The call gave a boost to. — The...
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
WTNH

Police investigation blocks off part of Chapel St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police investigation blocked off part of Chapel Street in New Haven near the St. Raphael’s Campus at Yale New Haven Hospital on Wednesday night. There was a significant police presence at the scene and over a dozen police cruisers were seen lined up along the hospital. No other information […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
TheStreet

Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The bear market roared throughout 2022. In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears. As inflation was raging at the start of the year,...
NASDAQ

Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
NASDAQ

5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023

The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Caretaker accused of stealing $58K from elderly Norwalk woman she cared for

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman. Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police. Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy