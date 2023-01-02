Read full article on original website
The Best Vitamin D Supplements, According to a Nutritionist
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
Best liquid multivitamin
If you need to supplement your diet with a multivitamin and you're looking for a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules, taking a liquid multivitamin can be a suitable option. They are highly absorbable and pleasant-tasting. While there are...
Best superfood powder for weight loss
Superfoods have so many health benefits and are a necessary part of our daily routines. But taking time to ensure you eat superfoods that aid in weight loss can be tricky. That's where superfood powders come into play. Superfood powders have a combination of multiple nutrient-dense plant foods, including fruits and vegetables, which you can stir into a beverage.
Best magnesium supplements
Magnesium plays a key role in regulating various biochemical reactions in the body, such as muscle function, blood pressure, protein synthesis and more. While most people get enough magnesium from a well-balanced, healthy diet, some people suffer from a magnesium deficiency. This could result in muscle and leg cramps, increased stress levels and insomnia.
Best serum for acne scars
If persistent pimples weren't annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne...
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
Planning to lose weight in 2023? Avoid these diet and nutrition myths
BOSTON - After weeks of holiday baking, feasting and champagne toasts, many of us will vow to eat healthier in the new year. But before you tackle your grocery list, let's take a look at some diet and nutrition myths. Myth 1 : Strictly Limiting Carbs Is HealthyThat's a 'no' according to Boston University professor of nutrition Joan Salge Blake. "There are so many wonderful things that carbohydrates do for your body," she told WBZ-TV. According to Salge Blake, carbs are critical for energy as well as gut and brain health. She also warns that many of us...
Best diet for 2023 is the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating
For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has won the coveted gold medal as this year's best overall diet in rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat
Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
Best teeth whitening toothpaste
Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
New Year, New You! 10 Best Vegan-Friendly Juice Cleanses to Jumpstart Your 2023
The new year is the perfect opportunity to work on healthier habits. Our slates are clean, and we're ready for a fresh start! It's no surprise that our top New Year's resolution is to improve our health from […]
Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims
What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
What you need to whiten teeth at home
In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening to save money. With nearly hundreds of products on the market — from whitening strips to whitening mouthwash — there's no shortage of options.
Are Beans Vegetables? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Beans are tasty and highly nutritious, but it's not always clear how they are categorized. Are they a vegetable, protein or both? The answer to this question isn't straightforward and depends on what type of bean you're eating and how much. Confused? Don't be! Read on to find out more.
Meatless Mondays and other easy-to-keep diet resolutions for 2023
While New Year’s resolutions flood social media at the end of every year, 80% of people won’t keep their resolutions past February. Having goals in mind for a better you can be a little tough to manage if you aren’t properly set up for success. Here are...
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets
Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, from Washington, is an internal medicine specialist who lost 100 pounds.
