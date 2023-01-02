Police shoot, kill person armed with knife in Guilford, New Hampshire, AG says

GILFORD, N.H. - Police in Guilford, New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife late Sunday night, according to investigators.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said officers were called to a home on Varney Point Road just before 10 p.m. and "encountered the armed resident inside the home."

"During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Monday.

The person died and has not been identified yet. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. Formella said the officers had body cameras.

"The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. Additional information will not be released until after the autopsy is completed," he said.