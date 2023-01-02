ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple drugs found in vehicle after crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

By Alicia Patton
MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash in Madison led to police discovering several drugs inside a vehicle late Sunday night.

Officials say the crash happened just before midnight at the Old Hickory Boulevard underpass in Madison.

According to Metro police, one of the vehicles involved rear-ended another vehicle. At the scene, one of the drivers was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the other driver was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash and are expected to recover, according to officers at the scene.

Inside one of the vehicles, police found multiple drugs such as meth, marijuana and pills. Metro police did not say if they will file criminal charges or if the drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.

