'Everybody knew the assignment': Jaguars exorcise another demon, rout Texans 31-3 on the road

A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Woman abandoned as an infant 30 years ago has found her birth parentsLive Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking AwarenessZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all-teal on Saturday in an all-important game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday. On Sunday, shortly after a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll on Twitter asking fans to help pick the team’s Week 18 uniform combination.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
Who will the Houston Texans head coach be next season?
Houston is reportedly considering some significant changes for 2023.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ross Matiscik is only Jaguars player to sit Wednesday practice
Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik was the only player on the team who sat out the team’s Wednesday practice, the team announced in its injury report. Six players were limited, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, who both didn’t practice Tuesday. Matiscik, Lawrence, and...
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 18 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans continue to inch toward their massive Saturday night showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars that will have the AFC South championship on the line. The injury-plagued Titans will need all hands on deck if they are going to enter a hostile environment and upset Jacksonville for their third-straight AFC South crown.
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) have one win more than their divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans (7-9), they still might end up without a playoff berth. In fact, it all comes to this – whoever wins the Titans vs Jaguars Week 18 game on Saturday will win the AFC South, thus getting to the playoffs.
