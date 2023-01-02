Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother Prince William grabbed him “by the collar” and “knocked [him] to the floor” during an argument over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle.The explosive allegation is made within the duke’s new autobiography, Spare, according to The Guardian, which said it had obtained a copy ahead of the book’s publication in five days’ time.Harry is reported to allege that his brother visited him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019, proceeding to call Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during an argument about his wife, in a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative”.Detailing the attack that allegedly followed, Harry reportedly claims: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”Harry reportedly writes that William told him to fight back, but Harry refused, and William left before returning “looking regretful, and apologised”.

36 MINUTES AGO