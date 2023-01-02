Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Ripple-SEC Case 'Real Reason' Named by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
cryptoslate.com
SEC charges 8 people tied to CoinDeal scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight individuals involved in a crypto scheme called CoinDeal, according to a Jan. 4 press release. The SEC said in its complaint that CoinDeal founder Neil Chandran operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme along with other individuals and groups. CoinDeal’s...
forkast.news
MoneyGram seeks to seal parts of its filings in the XRP lawsuit between Ripple, SEC
MoneyGram International Inc., a cross-border payments firm, has requested the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday to seal certain portions of summary judgment materials in Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fast facts. MoneyGram said by sealing...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
bitcoinist.com
Ripple CTO Vs. Craig Wright Fight Enters Round 2 Over ‘XRP Failing’ Claim
Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright clashed for the first time around the Christmas holidays in a verbal altercation on Twitter. As Bitcoinist reported, the dispute ended with Schwartz ignoring his counterpart while Wright threatened to submit a scientific paper on XRP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as support in the lawsuit.
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
CNBC
Coinbase settles with New York regulators, and Messari CEO explains 2023 themes: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, explains his outlook for Ethereum in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023
Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Showing ‘Strong Bullish Cases’ As Whales Rapidly Accumulate: Crypto Insights Firm
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says XRP is signaling bullishness as whales rapidly accumulate the token. According to Santiment, XRP is setting the stage for a possible price surge to start off 2023, potentially triggered by a short squeeze. A short squeeze happens when an unusual amount of traders are trying...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WBC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 1, 2023. As a next-generation...
bitcoinist.com
Best Sports Betting Sites – Top Sportsbooks in the USA
The gambling industry has grown exponentially over the past few years. More people are placing bets on sports than ever before. Hundreds of sports betting sites are now available for players, making it difficult to separate the best ones from the rest. Top 5 Online Betting Sites in the USA:
thecryptocurrencypost.net
SEC Charges Eight for Raising $45M in CoinDeal Unregistered Securities
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused eight people and companies of fraud in connection with the blockchain business CoinDeal for fraudulently dealing with securities, breaching US securities laws and organizing a scheme to steal customer funds. According to the statement, the SEC filed the complaint in the...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”
On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Turns 14 As King Crypto Pushes Towards $17,000 Level
Yesterday was Genesis Block day which is also known as the “birthday of Bitcoin,” the oldest (surviving) cryptocurrency according to Investopedia. On January 3, 2009, Bitcoin’s mystery creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first BTC block, marking the beginning of the digital currency’s 14-year lifespan. Bitcoin was...
Comments / 0