ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Ripple-SEC Case 'Real Reason' Named by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
cryptoslate.com

SEC charges 8 people tied to CoinDeal scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight individuals involved in a crypto scheme called CoinDeal, according to a Jan. 4 press release. The SEC said in its complaint that CoinDeal founder Neil Chandran operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme along with other individuals and groups. CoinDeal’s...
forkast.news

MoneyGram seeks to seal parts of its filings in the XRP lawsuit between Ripple, SEC

MoneyGram International Inc., a cross-border payments firm, has requested the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday to seal certain portions of summary judgment materials in Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fast facts. MoneyGram said by sealing...
bitcoinist.com

Ripple CTO Vs. Craig Wright Fight Enters Round 2 Over ‘XRP Failing’ Claim

Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright clashed for the first time around the Christmas holidays in a verbal altercation on Twitter. As Bitcoinist reported, the dispute ended with Schwartz ignoring his counterpart while Wright threatened to submit a scientific paper on XRP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as support in the lawsuit.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
bitcoinist.com

Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023

Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Weber (WBC) on January 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WBC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on January 1, 2023. As a next-generation...
bitcoinist.com

Best Sports Betting Sites – Top Sportsbooks in the USA

The gambling industry has grown exponentially over the past few years. More people are placing bets on sports than ever before. Hundreds of sports betting sites are now available for players, making it difficult to separate the best ones from the rest. Top 5 Online Betting Sites in the USA:
thecryptocurrencypost.net

SEC Charges Eight for Raising $45M in CoinDeal Unregistered Securities

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused eight people and companies of fraud in connection with the blockchain business CoinDeal for fraudulently dealing with securities, breaching US securities laws and organizing a scheme to steal customer funds. According to the statement, the SEC filed the complaint in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”

On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Turns 14 As King Crypto Pushes Towards $17,000 Level

Yesterday was Genesis Block day which is also known as the “birthday of Bitcoin,” the oldest (surviving) cryptocurrency according to Investopedia. On January 3, 2009, Bitcoin’s mystery creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first BTC block, marking the beginning of the digital currency’s 14-year lifespan. Bitcoin was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy