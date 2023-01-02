ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports December 30-January 3

A deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a government office on East Fifth Street in Marysville to take possession of drug paraphernalia that was found. A report was filed, #22-1047. 1:26pm Domestic. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a...
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children

PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison

Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. 55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at …. Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Midday Forecast:...
MARION, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Bossip

The Side-Eye: Columbus Police Offer Weak Explanation On Why White Man’s Murder Charges Were Dropped For Killing Sinzae Reed

Last week BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the hands of a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler in Columbus, Ohio. The infuriating part of the story is that after being charged with murder, the charges were immediately dropped just because Butler claimed “self-defense” all of a sudden. We’re no lawyers but we’ve never heard of getting murder charges completely dropped just because the suspect says “self-defense.” Somebody has to explain this to us.
