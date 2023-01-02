Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second Time
Football: Trayaum 'grateful' to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFP
Why Don't Parents Want Critical Race Theory?
Football: Hicks says he's '100 percent,' reflects on Peach Bowl experience
Women's Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeaten
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
Video: Man mugged, then left on ground outside Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Police said the incident happened at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Hague Avenue on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The suspect saw […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports December 30-January 3
A deputy was dispatched to the parking lot of a government office on East Fifth Street in Marysville to take possession of drug paraphernalia that was found. A report was filed, #22-1047. 1:26pm Domestic. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a...
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children
PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
NBC4 Columbus
55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at Marion prison
Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. 55-year-old inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at …. Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Midday Forecast:...
CPD look to identify two persons of interest in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood. On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot […]
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
myfox28columbus.com
2 persons of interest identified after deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified two people of interest in a deadly north Columbus gas station shooting. Hassan Hassan, 22, was shot multiple times Monday night at the Shell gas station near Cleveland Avenu and Morse Road. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses told police...
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit-skip. Around 3:50 a.m., Columbus police said they received a call about a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival, CPD found Tyler Cannon […]
myfox28columbus.com
Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
The Side-Eye: Columbus Police Offer Weak Explanation On Why White Man’s Murder Charges Were Dropped For Killing Sinzae Reed
Last week BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the hands of a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler in Columbus, Ohio. The infuriating part of the story is that after being charged with murder, the charges were immediately dropped just because Butler claimed “self-defense” all of a sudden. We’re no lawyers but we’ve never heard of getting murder charges completely dropped just because the suspect says “self-defense.” Somebody has to explain this to us.
