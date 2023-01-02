College Football Bowl Games on January 2 - Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

Read full article on original website
Alex Grinch gets buried by angry fans after Tulane stuns USC in the Cotton Bowl
With less than six minutes left, USC seemed to be in complete control with a 45-30 lead. The Green Wave scored 16 unanswered points, including a touchdown with eight seconds left to get the 46-45 victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl. In what has been a recurring theme all...
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Scenes from pregame flyover, fireworks at Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah
The Rose Bowl between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah is here!. It’s already been an awesome day of college football, seeing Tulane come back and down No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl and Mississippi State take care of business in an emotional, yet riveting ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.
Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games. Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh...
Penn State drops emotional hype video for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah
Penn State is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl with a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance for the 2022 season. Now, the Nittany Lions have a shot at getting back to 11 wins after winning 11 wins total across the 2020-21 seasons. Monday’s game will be Penn...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge
The 2022 college football season began 135 days ago across the pond in Ireland between two teams that didn't have a sniff of the postseason. After a crescendo of College Football Playoff semifinals to close out the calendar year, the season comes to a close on Monday night in Los Angeles, as No. 1 Georgia tries to defend its crown against the true Hollywood story being authored by No. 3 TCU.
Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game
The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
Key TCU player is questionable for CFP national title vs. Georgia
TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head coach Sonny Dykes said. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Miller ...
Penn State vs. Utah score: Live updates, college football scores, Rose Bowl 2023 coverage, highlights
No. 11 Penn State leads No. 8 Utah 28-14 in the early stages of the fourth quarter during a rainy Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton broke off a 87-yard touchdown run on a nifty snap count to give Penn State a lead entering the final period.
Look: Photos from USC's Cotton Bowl collapse vs. Tulane
Despite a heroic effort from Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans suffered yet another stunning defensive collapse in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Monday. Williams threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but USC's defense couldn't hold a 45-30 lead, allowing two ...
Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses in game against Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He...
How to Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals - NFL Week 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Two of the best teams in the NFL get ready to clash on Monday Night Football, as the Buffalo Bills, already having clinched their division, take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who are preparing for hopefully another deep postseason run. Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) and ESPN+. Buffalo Bills...
ESPN Computer Predicts Winners Of Today's 4 Bowl Games
There are four bowl games on tap for Monday, Jan 2. With Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday, the NFL's schedule pushed college football's bowl games back a day. ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m E.T., ESPN2. Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m. E.T., ESPN. Citrus...
Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach on Opening Play in ReliaQuest Bowl: VIDEO
Mississippi State is honoring late head coach Mike Leach in a number of ways during the ReliaQuest Bowl. When the offense took the field for the first time on Monday, it had something special in mind. The Bulldogs took an intentional delay of game penalty on the first play of...
Detroit Lions knew they had something in James Houston. Just not this fast.
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston has eight sacks through his first six games, a new NFL record. And now, the Detroit Lions say the breakout rookie pass rusher is getting more comfortable with the scheme. And that’s got to be a scary thought for opposing offensive lines.
2022-23 college football bowl records by conference: MAC, AAC reign as Big 12 disappoints (except for TCU)
This is the first season since 2019 that all the bowl games scheduled at the beginning of the season got played at the end. In that respect, it is nice to have that bit of normalcy back. There were a lot of exciting games, too, not the least of which were the two College Football Playoff semifinals.
