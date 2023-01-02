Read full article on original website
Food drive breaks records
The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Food Drive is in the books and it was a smashing success. So says Bucky Berry, who helped to coordinate the event. Berry says enough food was raised to fill four Rockingham County School buses and a 40-foot race trailer and all that food was taken to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.
Gunfire in the city under investigation
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Proctor Retires From Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
WOODSTOCK, Va – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Major Scott Proctor following 30 years of service. Proctor began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff with Shenandoah County in October of 1992. Sheriff Tim Carter stated in a post on the department’s Facebook...
Christmas tree pickup begins in the city
One final reminder for Friendly City residents that if you’re ready to get the Christmas tree out of your house, tomorrow is the day to do it. The City of Harrisonburg will begin collecting live Christmas trees for disposal Tuesday morning. City officials are asking anyone who wishes to utilize this service to place their trees at the curb by 7 a.m.
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball falls at Randolph-Macon
ASHBURN, Va. – The Royals were back in action Wednesday night, taking on pre-season ODAC favorite, Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets shot over 40% from the field en route to a 65-30 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 7-6, 2-4 ODAC | Randolph-Macon 8-4, 5-1 ODAC. First Quarter. RMC started...
Harrisonburg swears in new council members
The Harrisonburg City Council is set for the next two years after two new members were sworn in Tuesday. Democratic newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming joined Mayor Deanna Reed in taking their oaths of office in front of friends and family inside the council chambers. Fleming told WSVA News...
EMU Men’s Basketball suffers road loss at Roanoke, 74-61
SALEM, Va. – The Royals took the court for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday, returning to ODAC play with a mid-week showdown at Roanoke. EMU shot almost 50% from behind the arc and trailed by just one at the half. But the Maroons played a strong second half, picking up 41 points, as EMU fell 74-61.
JMU ranked 12th in preseason Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20
SPARKS, Md. – James Madison grabbed the No. 12 ranking in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Women’s Preseason Top 20, as announced by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday. The No. 12 ranking is one higher than the Dukes’ No. 13 position in USA Lacrosse’ final poll last season. JMU also finished last year in the 12th spot in the final ILWomen/IWLCA coaches poll.
School board revamping public comment section
Look for the Harrisonburg City School Board to revamp its public comment section during school board meetings. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards explained during this week’s meeting that as part of the four-year policy review cycle, the board will take a look at the how public comment will take place at meetings.
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball downs Averett for first ODAC win
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater Men’s Basketball team picked up their first ODAC win of the season with a 57-56 win over Averett on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 6-6 (1-2 ODAC), Averett 6-8 (2-3 ODAC) How It Happened. • The contest opened as advertised, with Averett corralling three offensive...
