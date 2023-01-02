ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

MUSC sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning in local children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the increase of the legalization of marijuana across a number of states and an increase in popularity, the number of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared, and health experts from the Medical University of South Carolina say they’re experiencing it in our area.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston hospitals discuss heart health and life-saving skills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sports community is reeling after a Buffalo Bills Football player collapsed and went to the hospital during Monday night’s game. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old safety, received emergency aid on the field for nearly 20 minutes after going into cardiac arrest. He remains in critical condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

SC homeless population growing, new report shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Newest Charleston Co. councilmembers support building I-526, but concerned about cost

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new year brings two new members to Charleston County council, and they are sharing how they think the proposed expansion of 526 should be paid for. Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the proposed project would come from. The potential expansion is one of the projects they will have to vote on.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been lifted. The National Weather Service canceled the watch for Georgetown County before 3 p.m. The watch had been extended earlier in the day until 4 p.m. before the cancellation. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death

(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy