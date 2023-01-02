Read full article on original website
live5news.com
MUSC sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning in local children
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the increase of the legalization of marijuana across a number of states and an increase in popularity, the number of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared, and health experts from the Medical University of South Carolina say they’re experiencing it in our area.
live5news.com
Charleston hospitals discuss heart health and life-saving skills
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sports community is reeling after a Buffalo Bills Football player collapsed and went to the hospital during Monday night’s game. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old safety, received emergency aid on the field for nearly 20 minutes after going into cardiac arrest. He remains in critical condition.
WIS-TV
‘We need more like her’: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor has named Wednesday in honor of a Charleston resident and South Carolina native who is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Mabel Magwood Crosborne was born on Jan. 4, 1921, and grew up in Ravenel. She attended the Avery Institute in Charleston and worked as...
WIS-TV
SC homeless population growing, new report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
live5news.com
Newest Charleston Co. councilmembers support building I-526, but concerned about cost
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new year brings two new members to Charleston County council, and they are sharing how they think the proposed expansion of 526 should be paid for. Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the proposed project would come from. The potential expansion is one of the projects they will have to vote on.
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
live5news.com
East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
Cat who underwent surgery to remove 38 hair ties from stomach dies, animal society says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat who underwent surgery to remove 38 hair ties from its stomach has died. The cat, named Juliet, was dropped off at the Charleston Animal Society by a good Samaritan after it was discovered the cat was left behind when her owners moved out of town. Juliet was suffering […]
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
live5news.com
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been lifted. The National Weather Service canceled the watch for Georgetown County before 3 p.m. The watch had been extended earlier in the day until 4 p.m. before the cancellation. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton...
WJCL
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry hope you can help find a missing teenage boy. The Beaufort Police Department says Dean Drisdom Jr., 13, was last seen leaving his home on December 28. Police believe he may be in the area of Cross...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
iheart.com
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
live5news.com
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
live5news.com
Brittanee Drexel’s mother sues daughter’s killer for emotional damages
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – The mother of a teenager whose body was found more than a decade after she disappeared in South Carolina is suing the man who admitted to killing her daughter. WMBF reports Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
