Ukrainian soldier sings lullaby about Russia and drones to newborn child

A Ukrainian soldier filmed himself softly singing a lullaby to a newborn child that was sleeping on his guitar as he strummed.

The man sang to the infant about how the Ukrainian army is driving Russia out of their war-torn country.

"My sweetest affection, Ukrainian army's in action - drones flying high, sorry Russia, bye," he sings as he plays the tune on his instrument.

The little baby never stirs during the performance, sleeping soundly throughout the song.

