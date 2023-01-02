ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

FAA implements delay program for flights to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers planning on heading to Florida by air on Wednesday may run into some problems. According to a tweet from Tampa International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration implemented a delay program for flights to the Sunshine State. The airport explains weather is to blame for the delay.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

DeSantis Announces Florida Commuters To Receive 50% Discount On Their Toll Bills - Limited Time Only

Starting January 1st, the program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week. The Florida legislature recently approved a discount toll program for frequent commuters. The legislation, initially proposed by Governor DeSantis in September of this year, was successfully passed during the recent Legislative Special Session. The Toll Relief Program begins on January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2023. The program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market

From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.

Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
GEORGIA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

FAA: Computer issue that caused Florida flight delays, cancellations fixed

TAMPA, Fla. — An air traffic computer issue that caused an increase in flight delays and cancellations Monday to and from Florida has been fixed. In a statement just before 5 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the computer issue that forced the agency to slow the amount of flight volume into Florida airspace has been resolved. The issue affected its En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system described as the "heart" of the country's air traffic control system.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida

The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy