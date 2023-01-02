Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Related
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
Artist from Export proposes mural to cover Route 22 underpass graffiti
As pedestrians and cyclists on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail pass near the Cozy Inn Cutoff, they head underneath William Penn Highway, where the underpass is covered with all manner of graffiti. If Export native Christina Donahoe has her way, however, later this year, it will be covered with the largest...
butlerradio.com
Senior Centers Searching For Volunteers
The Department of Aging is looking for more volunteers to help with the agency. Secretary Robert Torres says the opportunities are plenty for people to help seniors in Pennsylvania. “At the Department of Aging, some of the options that you could volunteer for include training as a PA MEDI counselor,...
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Rainy with temps climbing mid-60s; Flood Warning in effect for some areas south of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear and a bit of patience ready to go as you start the day Tuesday. A solid, soaking rain will start the day with many areas picking up a quick half-inch to an inch of rain during the morning with isolated thunderstorms. >>>TRACK THE...
Ford City joins Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department
The Ford City Police Department is no more. Borough leaders voted last month to abolish their police department this year and join the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department, which includes Gilpin, Freeport and, as of Sunday, Ford City. The force held an official pinning ceremony and first shift ceremony Oct....
butlerradio.com
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
butlerradio.com
Blood Drives Happening To Start The New Year
Healthy community members are encouraged to help neighbors in need through participation in a couple upcoming blood drives. The first American Red Cross drive is taking place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Grace Church of Harmony. Another drive is planned for Friday also from noon to 5 p.m....
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year.
DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars
Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars. The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.
Public preview of auction items available for bidding at the Walmart in The Waterworks begins Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The contents left inside the former Walmart in the Waterworks will go to the auction block tomorrow.Starting today, you'll be able to check out what's hitting the auction block in person.You can view and inspect the items from 3 to 6 p.m. Items up for auction include store displays, basketball hoops, shelving, office equipment, folding tables, metal cabinets and racks, chairs, and a forklift. The online auction will begin on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.For a full list of items and how you can submit a bid, click here.
Merger of Excela, Butler health systems finalized
Ken DeFurio, who served as president and CEO of Butler Health System, will lead the new organization formed by the merger of Butler and Excela Health, officials announced Tuesday. The merger was final as of Sunday. John Sphon, who was CEO of Excela Health, plans to retire in March. He...
Pittsburgh Weather: Flood warning issued for several counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A flood warning is in effect for areas south and southeast of Pittsburgh. The warning covers parts of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:30 p.m.It's a soggy but unseasonably warm January Tuesday with highs soaring close to record territory this afternoon in the mid-60s. Pittsburgh's record high today is 65 set back in 1907. The steady rain today will taper to showers through the afternoon but we'll still have a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder and watch for a bit of lightning tonight and tomorrow, which is rare for January in this region.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMore showers are on the way through Wednesday with highs again topping 60 degrees, but we will hover near the lower 60s all day before temps finally start to cool Thursday and Friday. By then, we'll drop back to near-normal highs in the upper 30s and have a chance for a few snowflakes to mix with rain mainly north near I-80 and east into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
wccsradio.com
EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
ellwoodcity.org
New Ellwood City Borough Manager Believes in Building the Community
For the newly hired Ellwood City Borough Manager Kevin Swogger, community development and management have been a long-time staple in his career. The 1985 Ellwood City graduate is rounding out his wide range of experience with a hometown position that will allow him to invest in the future of his community.
Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week
PITTSBURGH — An auction of goods from the closed Walmart at the Waterworks will be held this week and those interested can get a sneak peek of the items up for bid inside the previous store today from 3 to 6 p.m. The public online auction will start at...
butlerradio.com
BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official
The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
Comments / 0