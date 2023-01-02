ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hopkintonindependent.com

Regional dispatch discussion highlights positives, negatives

More than 20 people met with town officials Tuesday afternoon in a one-hour hybrid meeting to hear the pros and cons of Hopkinton potentially joining a regional emergency communications center (RECC). For those on Zoom, the meeting was marred by poor sound quality, with nine online participants struggling to hear...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Heather Heverling, 65

Heather (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dave...
HOPKINTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston

A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
KINGSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

A Dartmouth Woman Received a Package in the Mail With an Odd Drawing On It

As we begin 2023, I'm still seeing a lot of Fed-Ex and UPS trucks buzzing around the SouthCoast as if the Christmas season was still in full effect. I do not doubt that there are people out there who didn't get every online package delivered before Christmas day and it's no one's fault but the late-minute buyer. Just had to get that off my chest real quick.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything

The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
HOLBROOK, MA

