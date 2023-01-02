Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Regional dispatch discussion highlights positives, negatives
More than 20 people met with town officials Tuesday afternoon in a one-hour hybrid meeting to hear the pros and cons of Hopkinton potentially joining a regional emergency communications center (RECC). For those on Zoom, the meeting was marred by poor sound quality, with nine online participants struggling to hear...
hopkintonindependent.com
Heather Heverling, 65
Heather (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Dave...
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!
(MARSHFIELD, MA) Pawsome news for furry friends & their humans living on the South Shore! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have revealed their 2022 fundraising totals and a possible opening date for the new dog park!
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
nbcboston.com
Woman Seriously Injured in Cooking Fire in Kingston
A woman was seriously injured in a cooking fire in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. in the area of 73 Main St., according to Kingston fire. Firefighters responded to the area, but when they got there the fire had already been extinguished, according to...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
Tractor trailers carrying cardboard catches fire, prompts hourslong response from Attleboro crews
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say several tractor trailers caught fire in an Attleboro industrial lot Monday night. Crews responding to the area of 527 Pleasant Street around 7:00 p.m., found four tractor trailers engulfed in flames, according to the Attleboro Fire Department. Officials say the...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
City of Springfield receives complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches” at Edgewater Apartments
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
A Dartmouth Woman Received a Package in the Mail With an Odd Drawing On It
As we begin 2023, I'm still seeing a lot of Fed-Ex and UPS trucks buzzing around the SouthCoast as if the Christmas season was still in full effect. I do not doubt that there are people out there who didn't get every online package delivered before Christmas day and it's no one's fault but the late-minute buyer. Just had to get that off my chest real quick.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
3 injured in head-on crash involving RIPTA bus
Three people were injured in a head-on crash involving a RIPTA bus and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Newton Public Schools recommending students mask up after winter break
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Public Schools are joining Boston Public Schools in asking students and staff to mask up when they return from winter break amid a surge in COVID, RSV, and flu cases. The school district says the mask request is not a mandate and students are encouraged...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: In Holbrook bungalow, anything and everything
The two-bedroom property offers a partially finished basement, two patios, a pergola, a firepit, a hot tub, and an interior with a ‘living wall.’. People like to name homes, and this house on a Holbrook side street near the Braintree line could be called “Just Right.” The property is well south of an acre (0.17), but it packs quite a bit onto the lot without looking crowded. In addition to the house, there’s a hot tub, garden, pergola, shed, two patios, a fish pond, stretches of front and back lawn, a shower, and hardscape ribboning to the front door.
