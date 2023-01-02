ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdnrZ_0k0qYM8G00

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Weather Service upgraded the northwest and portions of northern Iowa to an Ice Storm Warning. This includes Carroll and Crawford Counties. Forecasters call for significant icing and snow accumulations of one to six inches. Ice accumulations are forecasted for one-quarter to one-half inch, with gusty winds of 35 miles per hour. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

The Weather Service noted small fluctuations in the storm track are still possible, which could impact the forecast precipitation type and amounts.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

Comments / 2

Paul Harris
2d ago

Just in time for all us to return back to work from our holidays off time. My suggestion is to always maintain plenty of stopping distance from the vehicles in front of you and allow an extra 20 minutes to get to work for travel time. Black ice is invisible and to much speed will get you every time.

Reply
3
Related
waynedailynews.com

OMAHA NWS WEATHER UPDATE

OMAHA, NE – The National Weather Service office in Omaha has posted an update regarding impending weather in northeast Nebraska. Snow, sleet and even hail continue to influence and travel in Wayne and the surrounding area. A snow emergency remains in effect in the City of Wayne which prohibits parking on Wayne streets pending snow removal.
OMAHA, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MyStateline.com

Dense Fog Advisory for northern Illinois

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in northern Illinois until 9pm Tuesday. Everyone across the Stateline is dealing with foggy conditions and is down to 2.5 or under miles of visibility. Be sure to travel safely. Widespread dense fog will continue Tuesday night, but patchy fog will continue through late tonight.
LEE COUNTY, IL
myklgr.com

National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
cbs2iowa.com

Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no power outages were reported in a large chunk of northwestern Iowa as of 1 p.m. today (Jan. 3), weather conditions could still cause possible power outages. “Our line crews have seen some light icing in our system. Of course, as I stated...
IOWA STATE
hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
mystar106.com

Potential Winter Weather Early Next Week

A winter system will move through the state on Monday and into Tuesday, bringing rain and wintry mix to the area. Confidence remains low in the exact track of the system, as well as the southern extent of snow and freezing rain. However, the most likely location for wintry precipitation...
IOWA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy