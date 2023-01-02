Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The Weather Service upgraded the northwest and portions of northern Iowa to an Ice Storm Warning. This includes Carroll and Crawford Counties. Forecasters call for significant icing and snow accumulations of one to six inches. Ice accumulations are forecasted for one-quarter to one-half inch, with gusty winds of 35 miles per hour. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

The Weather Service noted small fluctuations in the storm track are still possible, which could impact the forecast precipitation type and amounts.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.