Lagrange, GA

Police searching for suspect they say kidnapped 8-month-old, stole mother’s car in LaGrange

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are searching for a person wanted for kidnapping an 8-month-old child and stealing its mother’s car.

LaGrange police arrived at a home on the 1400 block of Lafayette Parkway Sunday afternoon in reference to a kidnapping.

Police say that Korin Cox grabbed Kaniya Cheeks’ cellphone from her and threw it to the ground, damaging it.

According to a police investigation, Cox then took Cheeks’ 8-month-old child out of her arms and stole her car.

Police later found the child and car. The child was not hurt. The relationship between Cox and Cheeks remains unclear.

Warrants were issued for Cox for kidnapping, robbery by sudden snatching, auto theft and criminal damage in the second degree.

Police have not released a photo or description of Cox.

Anyone with information about this incident or Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

