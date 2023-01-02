ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner critical but stable condition after snow plowing accident

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

RENO, Nevada (AP) — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, Nevada, and is in critical condition.

Authorities and the actor’s representative haven’t said how the accident occurred, but the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Renner was the only person involved in Sunday’s accident, and the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

