Boston, MA

NESN

Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Gives Hilarious Winter Classic Weather Report

Red Sox nation knows how much of a treasure Kiké Hernández is, and Bruins fans got a taste of it Monday. The Boston center fielder was at Fenway Park not for baseball but for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Black and Gold take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but prior to 2 p.m. ET puck drop, a weather report was provided by “Kiké the weather man.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins

BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago Tribune

Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume

Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for January 3

* Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 39,243 fans at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Bruins staged a third-period comeback - and narrowly avoided what could have been a last-second tying goal by the Penguins - to claim their second victory at historic Fenway Park. *...
WCVB

Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year, $331M extension, according to reports

BOSTON — All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, one of the top hitters in baseball, will reportedly be staying with the Boston Red Sox over the next decade plus. Multiple reports indicate that the Red Sox and Devers are in agreement on an 11-year, $331 million contract extension. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the deal includes a $20 million signing bonus.
BOSTON, MA

