FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Gives Hilarious Winter Classic Weather Report
Red Sox nation knows how much of a treasure Kiké Hernández is, and Bruins fans got a taste of it Monday. The Boston center fielder was at Fenway Park not for baseball but for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Black and Gold take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but prior to 2 p.m. ET puck drop, a weather report was provided by “Kiké the weather man.”
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume
Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
Audacy announces series of programming updates for WEEI in Boston
Audacy has announced that Christian Fauria will move to WEEI’s midday show, Rich Keefe will transition to host nights, and Lou Merloni will depart the afternoon show and join the station’s coverage of the Boston Red Sox.
Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON — (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
markerzone.com
BRUTAL OFFSIDES CALL COSTS THE BOSTON BRUINS A POSSIBLE GOAL AT FENWAY PARK
The Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic is today, and the vibes are immaculate. Fans singing Sweet Caroline, Bruins legends in the house, and two strong teams battling it out. What a way to break in the new year, even if it's a day late. One bit of bad vibes took...
Offensive outburst, Devin Carleton lead South Hadley boys hockey past Chicopee, 3-2
HOLYOKE – With the South Hadley boys hockey team clinging to a one-goal lead against Chicopee during the final minutes of regulation on Wednesday evening, Tigers goalie Devin Carleton was patiently waiting for time to expire.
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 3
* Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 39,243 fans at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Bruins staged a third-period comeback - and narrowly avoided what could have been a last-second tying goal by the Penguins - to claim their second victory at historic Fenway Park. *...
WCVB
Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year, $331M extension, according to reports
BOSTON — All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers, one of the top hitters in baseball, will reportedly be staying with the Boston Red Sox over the next decade plus. Multiple reports indicate that the Red Sox and Devers are in agreement on an 11-year, $331 million contract extension. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports the deal includes a $20 million signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Haggs: Foligno ‘Cherishes’ First Winter Classic Experience with Bruins
BOSTON – Nick Foligno was determined to enjoy and appreciate this first Winter Classic experience in his 1,058th career NHL game, and the former longtime Columbus Blue Jackets captain did exactly that while continuing to play a vital role on and off the ice for the Boston Bruins. The...
WCVB
Here's who makes up emergency response team at Gillette Stadium for Patriots games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Like many across Massachusetts, Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during "Monday Night Football." The 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest as paramedics rushed onto the field in Cincinnati to save his life.
