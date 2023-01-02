Read full article on original website
Norwalk Woman Charged With Stealing $58K From Elderly Employer, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for larceny after allegedly stealing more than $58,000 from her employer, an elderly woman. The initial forgery complaint was made in Norwalk in September 2022 when the woman's daughter discovered the illegal withdrawals from the victim's checking account, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
Westport Man Nabbed For Causing Disturbance At Popular Mexican Restaurant, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been charged with criminal trespass after allegedly repeatedly attempting to get inside a popular Mexican restaurant after he was removed for causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Viva Zapata’s at 530 Riverside Ave. Westport Police...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigation Underway After Police Pursuit Into Milford
Bridgeport and Milford Police are investigating a reported police pursuit that ended near Interstate 95 in Milford Wednesday night. An active investigation is underway. There was a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and exit 37, but it's since cleared. Police didn't immediately give specific information about...
darientimes.com
Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
darientimes.com
Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Waterbury man found dead while evacuating building for carbon monoxide: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a man dead in an apartment building while evacuating residents on Wednesday. Police responded to 144 Grove St. around 10:14 a.m. At the scene, the Waterbury Fire Department was evacuating the building due to a carbon monoxide alarm. A man was found dead in the common area of […]
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
South Windsor Man Charged In Road Rage Incident For Pointing Gun, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. Hartford County resident, Terrence Stover, age 31, of Windsor, was arrested on an active warrant on Monday, Jan. 2 for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty
Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
Stamford Man Charged In 'Random Attack' Of Victim On Bus In Darien, Police Say
A 27-year-old man was charged after police said he assaulted a victim on a bus in Darien in an apparently random attack in the fall. Rainaldo Morris, of Stamford, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a warrant stemming from an incident that happened in October, the Darien Police Department reported.
Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say
A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
Man Found Dead Inside Waterbury Apartment Building, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Connecticut apartment building. The man was found in New Haven County around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Waterbury at 144 Grove St. Waterbury Police responded to the building to help evacuate residents after a carbon monoxide alarm was...
News 12
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
ID Released For 31-Year-Old Killed After Car Mounts Sidewalk, Strikes Tree In Stamford
Police have identified a woman who was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree on New Year's Day in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 in the area of 171 Greenwich Ave. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, age 31, was killed when...
Eyewitness News
A Wallingford man was arrested for his relationship with minors via Snapchat
WALLINGFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A 40-year old man was arrested for persuading two minor girls to take sexually explicit photographs and videos through Snapchat. Christopher Liscio was charged with child exploitation and drug trafficking offenses between January 2016 and February 2020. He communicated with one of the minors at approximately...
Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway
A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
NBC Connecticut
Westport Police Ask for Help Solving 1989 Cold Case Murder
Police are looking for your help in a cold case murder investigation that happened decades ago in Westport. Authorities say then-38-year-old Joan Werktin allegedly left her home on the evening of May 24 to go grocery shopping but never returned home. Officers and firefighters were called to a reported blaze...
Know Him? Man Who Stole From Westchester Stop & Shop On Loose, Police Say
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of groceries from a Stop & Shop in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man stole around $555 worth of items from the Stop & Shop in Port Chester located at …
Alert Issued For Missing Stamford Man After SUV Found Unoccupied On I-95
Police issued an alert about a missing Stamford man who hasn't been seen in days. Errol Whyte, age 63, was last seen leaving Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Stamford Police Department reported. On Friday, Dec. 30, Whyte's 2002 Ford Explorer was found unoccupied on I-95 southbound...
