Brooklyn USPS worker given 2.5 years in prison for stealing 10K blank money orders
A 31-year-old Brooklyn woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing thousands of blank money orders and unemployment benefits from the postal office where she worked, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Gunman who fired at man on Brooklyn street sought
The NYPD released video footage of a gunman accused of firing at a man on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
fox5ny.com
Police arrest man in attempted rape of woman, 18, aboard NYC subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has announced they have arrested the man they say attempted to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a subway train on the Upper West Side of Manhattan before a good Samaritan intervened. The suspect, who police say has 11 prior arrests and...
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at TJ Maxx, located at 1630 East 15th Street in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 61st Precinct reported two individuals entered the store on December 27th at around 5pm. They threatened an employee with physical violence while they were engaged in the act of shoplifting. After the confrontation with the employee, the two suspects grabbed more items from the store and fled. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Thief stole 60 pairs of jeans from Old Navy store on LI: police
COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who swiped 60 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store on Long Island, releasing a photo of the suspect early Monday. On Nov. 1, 2022, the man grabbed five dozen pairs of jeans at the store on Jericho Turnpike near […]
kxgn.com
Three NYPD officers injured in machete attack near New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square
Three New York City police officers are in stable condition after being struck by a man wielding a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square. According to NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell, the attack occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, outside a Times Square New Year’s Eve security screening zone. Sewell said the suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old man, approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with a machete. The suspect then struck two additional officers before one fired his service weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder. The suspect is being treated for his injuries.
12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an adult male who is wanted for a December 15th attack and robbery of a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident happened outside 597a 4th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 3:00 pm. The man approached the 12-year-old boy, grabbed him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged the boy while he removed his cellphone. The man fled the area. Police have been unable to locate and identify the male suspect, identified as a portly Hispanic man with light facial The post 12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This State
Mayor Adams and migrants arriving in New York CityPhoto byTwitter. New York Mayor Eric Adams received bad news that he was not expecting from this state. Adams said the state of Colorado was sending migrants to his city which is already overwhelmed by the number of new visitors.
