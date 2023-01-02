ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at TJ Maxx, located at 1630 East 15th Street in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 61st Precinct reported two individuals entered the store on December 27th at around 5pm. They threatened an employee with physical violence while they were engaged in the act of shoplifting. After the confrontation with the employee, the two suspects grabbed more items from the store and fled. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thief stole 60 pairs of jeans from Old Navy store on LI: police

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who swiped 60 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store on Long Island, releasing a photo of the suspect early Monday. On Nov. 1, 2022, the man grabbed five dozen pairs of jeans at the store on Jericho Turnpike near […]
COMMACK, NY
kxgn.com

Three NYPD officers injured in machete attack near New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square

Three New York City police officers are in stable condition after being struck by a man wielding a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square. According to NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell, the attack occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday on West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, outside a Times Square New Year’s Eve security screening zone. Sewell said the suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old man, approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with a machete. The suspect then struck two additional officers before one fired his service weapon, striking the suspect in the shoulder. The suspect is being treated for his injuries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an adult male who is wanted for a December 15th attack and robbery of a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident happened outside 597a 4th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 3:00 pm. The man approached the 12-year-old boy, grabbed him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged the boy while he removed his cellphone. The man fled the area. Police have been unable to locate and identify the male suspect, identified as a portly Hispanic man with light facial The post 12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

