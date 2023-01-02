ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling News

Iñigo González, Spanish amateur national champion, tests positive for EPO and tramadol

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv4dw_0k0qWW4O00

Spanish cycling has got 2023 off to a decidedly difficult start after it was announced that amateur national champion Iñigo González has tested positive for EPO and tramadol.

González, 23, tested positive last July after finishing third in an amateur and U-23 race in the Basque Country, the Loinatz Prueba de Beasain, and a week after taking the National Championships amateur title in Mallorca.

The Basque rider potentially faces a four-year ban for EPO use. Tramadol is not classified as a performance-enhancing drug but its in-race use has been banned by the UCI since March 2019 and riders are disqualified, while a second offence carries a five-month ban. WADA has announced that tramadol will become a banned substance from 2024.

González took the Spanish amateur title by being the best-placed rider from that category in the senior national road race, finishing 13th . Last year he also raced the professional Volta a Portugal race as a stagiaire with the Angola-registered Continental team BAI-Sicasal-Petro de Luanda, with his best-placing 18th on a stage.

Read more

Court of Arbitration confirms Nairo Quintana's Tour de France tramadol disqualification Ç

What is tramadol? Explaining pro cycling's ban on the potent painkiller

WADA moves to ban tramadol in competition starting in 2024

Gonzalez’s team for the rest of the 2022 season, the CC Padronés-Cortizo club in Spain, issued a statement saying they had been in contact with the rider who had confirmed the positive test.

“He takes full individual responsibility and exonerates the club of what has happened” the statement read.

“In addition, given the rider was not going to continue in our team next season [2023], the only action we can now take is  to condemn and refute any unacceptable behaviour.”

“We wish to make it clear that we totally reject the use of banned substances or practices of any kind, supporting total equality in competitive conditions, sporting ethics and aims and the health of the athlete."

"We fully support Spain’s anti-doping legislation and will provide any information needed to the appropriate authorities that is considered necessary.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Cycling News

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will have its 109th edition on April 23. It is the oldest Classic on the calendar. Known as La Doyenne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège closes out the Ardennes Classics with a last-man-standing war of attrition over 250km or more and 10 classified climbs in the rolling hills of eastern Belgium.The climbs of the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stockeu, La Redoute, and Roche-aux-Faucons are among those which pepper the route, making the race...
atptour.com

Italy Claims Fourth United Cup SF Spot

Wednesday ended in celebration for Team Italy despite a narrow defeat to Poland in the United Cup's Brisbane City Final. Falling 3-2 in a tie decided by the mixed doubles finale, the Italians earned a place in the semi-finals with the best overall record among the day's three losing teams — beating out Croatia and Great Britain to join winners Poland, the United States and Greece in Sydney for the Final Four that begins Friday.
Post Register

Lewandowski's 3-game suspension upheld by sports court

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's administrative court for sports on Wednesday upheld a three-game suspension for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, taking him out of the Spanish league match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday. The suspension had been lifted by a court of disputes after an appeal by Barcelona....
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy