Wilkesboro, NC

Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
CAR AND DRIVER

Rally Driver Ken Block Killed in Snowmobile Accident

The announcement has come from the Hoonigans Instagram feed that Ken Block, 55, has died as a result of a snowmobiling accident today. His personal Instagram account had featured photos in the snow from Park City, Utah, over the weekend. The mastermind of Hoonigan and the Gymkhana video series most...
PARK CITY, UT
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Mark Martin put emphasis on winning...

Among the most popular off-season NASCAR debate topics is the one with this unanswerable question: Who’s the best driver never to have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship? Not the most successful driver. Not the winningest. Not the most popular. Rather … the flat-out best. With 46 poles and 50 victories, Hall of Fame owner/driver the late Junior Johnson is certainly a candidate, as is current driver Denny Hamlin. Going into 2023, Hamlin has 36 poles and 48 victories (including three Daytona 500s) in 17...
ARKANSAS STATE
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
People

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jokes Wife Amanda Thought He Was 'Nice, But Not Attractive' in High School

The NASCAR star and his wife Amanda Carter first met when they were high school students: 'I just remember seeing her and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful,' says Wallace Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Carter have known each other since high school, but the NASCAR driver jokes it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "She thought I was nice, but not attractive," Wallace, 29, tells PEOPLE. The pair — who married in a New Year's Eve ceremony on Dec. 31 in North Carolina — first met...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Autoweek.com

This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Racing News

Kyle Busch: 2023 MGM car released; Fans notice interesting detail

Kyle Busch is set to drive the No. 8 for RCR in the 2023 NASCAR season. All last year, Joe Gibbs Racing was highly engaged in a sponsorship search to replace Mars Inc following their departure from the sport. However, they were unable to locate a replacement which sent Kyle Busch out the door to look for new opportunities.
FanBuzz

Danica Patrick Beat 10 NASCAR Champions and Her Ex-Boyfriend at the 2013 Daytona 500

For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to big race changes

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is almost here but some notable changes to a few of the upcoming races this year caught the attention of the racing world on Monday. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter that at least two 2023 races are being reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles. He noted the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, which takes place in March, and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas, which will occur during the NASCAR Cup Playoff.
TEXAS STATE

