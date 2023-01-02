Read full article on original website
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
CAR AND DRIVER
Rally Driver Ken Block Killed in Snowmobile Accident
The announcement has come from the Hoonigans Instagram feed that Ken Block, 55, has died as a result of a snowmobiling accident today. His personal Instagram account had featured photos in the snow from Park City, Utah, over the weekend. The mastermind of Hoonigan and the Gymkhana video series most...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
JR Motorsports Starts 2023 on a Shocking Note and Makes Headlines Outside the World of Racing
JR Motorsports started off the new year with a bang in a scary moment that is making headlines outside of the racing world. The post JR Motorsports Starts 2023 on a Shocking Note and Makes Headlines Outside the World of Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
An Emerging NASCAR Schedule Trend Will Leave Fans Split
Two of the few remaining 500-mile races on the NASCAR schedule are dropping down to 400 miles in 2023. The post An Emerging NASCAR Schedule Trend Will Leave Fans Split appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mark Martin put emphasis on winning...
Among the most popular off-season NASCAR debate topics is the one with this unanswerable question: Who’s the best driver never to have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship? Not the most successful driver. Not the winningest. Not the most popular. Rather … the flat-out best. With 46 poles and 50 victories, Hall of Fame owner/driver the late Junior Johnson is certainly a candidate, as is current driver Denny Hamlin. Going into 2023, Hamlin has 36 poles and 48 victories (including three Daytona 500s) in 17...
7 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Face Impending Disappointment if Larry McReynolds Is Right
Larry McReynolds of Fox Sports has a surprising take on the potential outcome of the 2023 NASCAR season. The post 7 NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Face Impending Disappointment if Larry McReynolds Is Right appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jokes Wife Amanda Thought He Was 'Nice, But Not Attractive' in High School
The NASCAR star and his wife Amanda Carter first met when they were high school students: 'I just remember seeing her and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful,' says Wallace Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Carter have known each other since high school, but the NASCAR driver jokes it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "She thought I was nice, but not attractive," Wallace, 29, tells PEOPLE. The pair — who married in a New Year's Eve ceremony on Dec. 31 in North Carolina — first met...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Kyle Busch: 2023 MGM car released; Fans notice interesting detail
Kyle Busch is set to drive the No. 8 for RCR in the 2023 NASCAR season. All last year, Joe Gibbs Racing was highly engaged in a sponsorship search to replace Mars Inc following their departure from the sport. However, they were unable to locate a replacement which sent Kyle Busch out the door to look for new opportunities.
Danica Patrick Beat 10 NASCAR Champions and Her Ex-Boyfriend at the 2013 Daytona 500
For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
How Curtis Turner Roared Back After Being 'Banned for Life' by NASCAR in 1961
Curtis Turner was was banned for life, along with Tim Flock, by NASCAR chairman and founder Bill France Jr. in 1961 for attempting to organize a driver’s union. Turner had his ban lifted in 1965, not long after the deaths of Joe Weatherly and Fireball Roberts. Turner would eventually...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to big race changes
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is almost here but some notable changes to a few of the upcoming races this year caught the attention of the racing world on Monday. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter that at least two 2023 races are being reduced from 500 miles to 400 miles. He noted the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, which takes place in March, and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas, which will occur during the NASCAR Cup Playoff.
Action sports legend Ken Block, 55, dies in snowmobile accident
The pro rally driver and former action sports marketing executive died in a snowmobile accident Monday. He was 55.
