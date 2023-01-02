Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree
Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Two children in critical condition after Tesla plunges off cliff
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a vehicle that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in California. A Tesla was driving on Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide when it went off the road and fell an estimated 250 feet, KNTV reported. Cal Fire...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy’s cause of death revealed
Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday. Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11. However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15. Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler. By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night. Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing. “My...
iheart.com
Anne Heche Autopsy Reveals Surprising New Details About Her Tragic Death
The results from Anne Heche's autopsy were released and revealed surprising new details about the actress' tragic death at age 53 earlier this year. A new report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner revealed that Heche tested positive for benzoylecgonine, cocaine, fentanyl an cannabinoids after she crashed her car into a California home in August, per Page Six. However, the substances didn't seem to play a role in the crash as the medical examiner noted that there was "no evidence of impairment" by illicit drugs at the time of the crash. She also tested negative for alcohol.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says
The 18-year-old, whose credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was found dead in June.
Kara Killmer Believes Her Time Driving The Ambulance On Chicago Fire Should Qualify Her As A Stunt Driver
As Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Kara Killmer has spent eight seasons with the hit series — proving that her character has what it takes to serve as an elite first responder dealing with every crisis, disaster and major emergency the city can throw at her. As the lead paramedic heading up the crew on Ambulance 61 (generally referred to simply as 'the ambo') Brett has shown herself to be a highly competent medical professional as well as a dependable colleague and sympathetic presence for the rest of the team at Firehouse 51. Her generally sunny disposition and appealing sense of humor also make her a favorite with fans of this hugely popular One Chicago series.
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
TMZ.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Died from Fentanyl, Autopsy Reveals
Tyler Sanders, a teenage actor with roles in big shows like "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," died from the effects of fentanyl ... according to his autopsy report. According to the report, obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also notes the 18-year-old's death was...
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
He recently spoke out about getting 'justice' 13 years after her death.
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Horrifying details emerge as ski resort worker, 29, killed in devastating 50ft plunge after being ejected from chairlift
HORRIFIC details have emerged in the death of a 29-year-old ski worker who was ejected from a chairlift and plunged 50ft in a devastating fall. The tragic incident happened on Monday after a tree fell on the lift line at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. The tree fell...
Jeremy Renner shares update after critical snow plow injury while helping family member
Jeremy Renner was injured by his own snow plow while trying to free a stranded vehicle, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
Jeremy Renner Gets Airlifted To Hospital After Snow Plow Runs Over His Leg: Watch
(UPDATE: 1/3/23 at 8:35 a.m.): “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” a statement from Jeremy’s family confirmed. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
Following surgery, actor Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition
Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent surgery after a snow-plowing accident
CBS News
587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2