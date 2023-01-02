Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Wisconsin Activist Kay LeClaire Accused Of Faking Native American Heritage, Resigns From Leadership Positions
A Wisconsin community leader — who claimed indigenous heritage — had their true identity revealed. Kay LeClaire was discovered to be of white descent with zero ties to Native American culture. In the wake of the shocking discovery, LeClaire resigned from leadership positions, RadarOnline.com has learned. LeClaire went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe and identified as "two-spirit," which is a term many Indigenous people use for non-binary gender identity.LeClaire was the co-founder of the queer Indigenous Art Collective group and hobby genealogist. They claimed to be of Ojibwe descent, among several other cultures that included Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and...
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do
Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
wpr.org
Survey: Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers confident about 2023
Despite fears of a possible recession, manufacturers in northeast Wisconsin have a "bullish" outlook for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance released its 2023 Manufacturing Vitality Index report last month, which surveyed 122 companies. It found that 99 percent believe their business will be financially healthy this year, and 71 percent think sales will increase.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's fetal protection law, which allows detainment of pregnant people, is one of the strictest in the country
Wisconsin has one of the strictest fetal protection laws in the country, just one of a handful that allows detainment of pregnant women, and the only one with a low burden of proof that a pregnant person is using drugs. A reporter shares her investigation of this law and how it affects pregnant people in Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Previewing the year in state politics, Getting to know house sparrows, Wisconsin's fetal protection law
Governor Tony Evers was sworn in for a second term yesterday. We look at his plans and what lies ahead for the next year of divided government in Wisconsin. We also find out more about Wisconsin's fetal protection law and how it's enforced. Plus, we get to know the seemingly boring house sparrow.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wisconsin College Eligible Students May Look Elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, SD (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s a new opportunity for Wisconsin students to save on a college education, but they’ll have to move to South Dakota to take advantage of it. Regents in South Dakota last month voted to officer Wisconsin high school graduates in-state tuition to...
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
wpr.org
Wildlife update: Helping out mudpuppies, watching for foxes and coyotes and celebrating conservation
Wildlife experts Jamie Nack and David Drake are back to share how anglers can look out for mudpuppies. Plus, they'll give an update on a project documenting urban foxes and coyotes and celebrate forty years of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Natural Heritage Conservation Program.
travelawaits.com
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces
People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Who Has the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin?. If you want to get away from the fast-paced hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy great food at a reasonable price, head to North Country Steak Buffet. This steak buffet is a family-owned independent restaurant that offers a full buffet with over 60 items changing daily. It also has great people running the place. The best part is they have a lovely porch overlooking the Black River. Plus, they have a lot of room for bike racks, too. In addition to a surprisingly large steak buffet, the restaurant also has a salad bar, a lovely patio, and a coin-operated binocular machine. They also accept major credit cards, which is a nice touch.
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Comments / 0