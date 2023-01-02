ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
RadarOnline

Wisconsin Activist Kay LeClaire Accused Of Faking Native American Heritage, Resigns From Leadership Positions

A Wisconsin community leader — who claimed indigenous heritage — had their true identity revealed. Kay LeClaire was discovered to be of white descent with zero ties to Native American culture. In the wake of the shocking discovery, LeClaire resigned from leadership positions, RadarOnline.com has learned. LeClaire went by the name Nibiiwakamigkwe and identified as "two-spirit," which is a term many Indigenous people use for non-binary gender identity.LeClaire was the co-founder of the queer Indigenous Art Collective group and hobby genealogist. They claimed to be of Ojibwe descent, among several other cultures that included Métis, Oneida, Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Cuban and...
Yahoo Sports

Wisconsin winter bucket list: 12 things you have to do

Yes, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow. But also, a Wisconsin winter means months of cold and snow — months to do things in that cold and snow that you can’t do any other time of year. When else can you cross-country ski on a...
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WSAW

Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
97X

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
wpr.org

Survey: Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers confident about 2023

Despite fears of a possible recession, manufacturers in northeast Wisconsin have a "bullish" outlook for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance released its 2023 Manufacturing Vitality Index report last month, which surveyed 122 companies. It found that 99 percent believe their business will be financially healthy this year, and 71 percent think sales will increase.
B100

It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin

It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wisconsin College Eligible Students May Look Elsewhere

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s a new opportunity for Wisconsin students to save on a college education, but they’ll have to move to South Dakota to take advantage of it. Regents in South Dakota last month voted to officer Wisconsin high school graduates in-state tuition to...
MinnPost

Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
MINNESOTA STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces

People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022

2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Who Has the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin?. If you want to get away from the fast-paced hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy great food at a reasonable price, head to North Country Steak Buffet. This steak buffet is a family-owned independent restaurant that offers a full buffet with over 60 items changing daily. It also has great people running the place. The best part is they have a lovely porch overlooking the Black River. Plus, they have a lot of room for bike racks, too. In addition to a surprisingly large steak buffet, the restaurant also has a salad bar, a lovely patio, and a coin-operated binocular machine. They also accept major credit cards, which is a nice touch.
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN

