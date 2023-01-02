ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

wogx.com

Security concerns raised after couple slain inside retirement community

Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest who has been taken into custody out of state in connection to the killings was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wogx.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WRAL

Suspicious deaths at senior living community

Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wmfe.org

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
ALACHUA, FL

