Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
wogx.com
Security concerns raised after couple slain inside retirement community
Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest who has been taken into custody out of state in connection to the killings was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
wogx.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
wogx.com
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the murders of a Florida husband and wife at a senior living community over New Year's weekend, police announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said...
WRAL
Suspicious deaths at senior living community
Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community. Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community.
$10k reward offered after married couple slain at Florida retirement community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the killings of a married couple who was found dead inside their home at a retirement community in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, WESH reports. According to police, a security guard called 911 at 4 p.m. Saturday […]
Police investigate married couple’s suspicious deaths at Florida senior living community
Police in Mount Dora are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths at a senior living community, according to news reports.
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud teen reunites with EMS paramedics, doctors who helped save his life after crash in August
Jacob Verdecia, a 6-foot, 5-inch basketball player at St. Cloud High School who almost lost his life in a car crash on Florida’s Turnpike last August, returned to school today, but on Tuesday he was reunited with the team of paramedics and doctors that helped saved his life. In...
wogx.com
Meet the new year babies born in 2023 at Florida hospitals
Several families in Florida had reason to celebrate 2023 beyond a new year beginning -- they welcomed new additions to their families. Here is a look at the first babies of 2023 born at Florida hospitals. Congratulations to all of the families!
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
mynews13.com
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
Marconews.com
Live updates: Tornado warnings, watches issued for several Florida counties as strong storms move east
Tornado watch issued for Ocala, parts of northeast Florida. 5:00 p.m. ET: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado watch for Marion, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties until 6 p.m. ET. Tornado watch issued for 4 North Florida counties. 2:30 p.m. ET: A tornado watch has...
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
wogx.com
Eaglet hatches in Southwest Florida nest; second egg shows signs another is on the say
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - One of Harriet and M15's eggs has hatched and a pip in the second means another is on the way this week. A tiny crack was spotted on one of the two eggs Tuesday morning. By Wednesday evening, the first eaglet emerged. Millions have once...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
wogx.com
UF says no 'standing' to review Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's COVID-19 guidance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in...
