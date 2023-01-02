Read full article on original website
Snowman in Potsdam
Cian Dobbin from Seaford, on Long Island, built a 6-foot-5-inch snowman before the snow melted while visiting his grandparents Jim and Kelly Webster of Potsdam during the recent snow storm. He loved playing in the snow in the north country and hopes Long Island gets snow this year, his grandparents said. Photo submitted by Tara Dobbin.
Fire at Clarkson put down quickly
A Potsdam firefighter inspects the site of a fire at Clarkson’s Graham Hall on Dec. 29. Quick action by firefighters extinguished the fire which was found in an electrical vault in the basement on Thursday, Dec. 29. Read more here. Potsdam Fire Department photo used with courtesy.
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
