ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

SUNY Oswego starts out the new year formally recognized as a university

OSWEGO, N.Y. — SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”. The...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall Jan. 12

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 12 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. in the Event Center at the Fingerlakes Mall. The clinic will be offering the bivalent boosters of Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna (ages 18 and older) as well as first, second and booster doses of Novavax.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Hancock International receives over two million for new security command center

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport announced on Wednesday a 2.5 million dollar investment in a brand-new security command center. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was joined by the County Executive, Ryan McMahon, and airport officials to announce the grant which came from the federal bipartisan spending package. "We have to continue...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: CSP offering free cervical cancer screenings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness month and routine screenings are an important step to help find cervical cancer early. The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) is offering free Pap and HPV tests for people ages 40 to 64 who have a cervix and who have barriers preventing them from getting the screenings and any necessary follow-up testing they may need.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy