cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse cardiologist: 'Tuned-in' medical staff didn't waste a moment after cardiac arrest
Dr. Russell Silverman is a cardiologist at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. He says his day started with conversations with his colleagues about the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. "This didn't seem to be harder than any other hit that we've seen but obviously, something...
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
SUNY Oswego starts out the new year formally recognized as a university
OSWEGO, N.Y. — SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”. The...
cnycentral.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall Jan. 12
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 12 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. in the Event Center at the Fingerlakes Mall. The clinic will be offering the bivalent boosters of Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna (ages 18 and older) as well as first, second and booster doses of Novavax.
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
cnycentral.com
Hancock International receives over two million for new security command center
The Syracuse Hancock International Airport announced on Wednesday a 2.5 million dollar investment in a brand-new security command center. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was joined by the County Executive, Ryan McMahon, and airport officials to announce the grant which came from the federal bipartisan spending package. "We have to continue...
cnycentral.com
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: CSP offering free cervical cancer screenings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness month and routine screenings are an important step to help find cervical cancer early. The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) is offering free Pap and HPV tests for people ages 40 to 64 who have a cervix and who have barriers preventing them from getting the screenings and any necessary follow-up testing they may need.
cnycentral.com
Auburn pair arrested after task force finds over 200 grams of heroin, other illicit drugs
AUBURN, N.Y. — After a months-long investigation, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted a drug-related search warrant at a home in Auburn resulting in the seizure of approximately $48,000 worth of illicit drugs. On Tuesday, the task force conducted a vehicle stop in the City of Auburn, with...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca Police ask for tips on suspect who fled arrest, hid firearm in nearby apartment
ITHACA, N.Y. — A suspect was able to flee police after a brief chase in Ithaca early Sunday. Around 1:45 a.m., an Ithaca Police Officer attempted to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated vehicle and traffic law. The suspect refused to comply...
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
