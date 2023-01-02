Read full article on original website
BASKETBALL, WRESTLING, RIFLE RESULTS
There were a couple of Heritage Conference showdowns last night as the top girls teams in the East and the West met each other. At the Homerdome, West leader River Valley jumped out to a big first quarter lead and knocked off defending conference champion Homer-Center. Ava Perischetti led the...
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS FOR UPCOMING BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADERS
With the undefeated IUP basketball programs returning home for the first time during the 2023 calendar year, the department of athletics has announced several promotions for the doubleheaders on Wednesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 7 at the KCAC. The 11-0 IUP men’s basketball team, under the direction of head...
Marko Thomas resigns position as Greensburg Central Catholic football coach
With four young sons, including a 1-year-old, and three of them active in multiple sports, Marko Thomas decided it was time to be a dad instead of a coach. Thomas told his players Tuesday he has resigned as head football coach at Greensburg Central Catholic after two seasons. Thomas, 42,...
Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball
The Pitt Panthers landed their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.
Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity
Good spirits and high energy surround the Pitt Panthers after knocking off two ranked opponents.
Five garner All-State honors in football
Five area athletes earned All-State honors for football in two different polls. Gavin Moul of Bethel Park headlined the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A team while Aidan Besselman from Upper St. Clair and Moul’s teammates: Ryan Petras, Aidan Currie and Dinari Clacks gained spots on the PA Football Coaches Select team.
Pitt upsets No. 11 Virginia for fifth straight win
Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande each scored 16 points as host Pittsburgh rallied to upset No. 11 Virginia 68-65 on
Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh
I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
Flag Carrying Pitt Player Hilariously Falls in Run Out of Sun Bowl Tunnel
One Pittsburgh Panthers player was a little too fired up for this year’s Sun Bowl game. Backup quarterback Nate Yarnell was presumably so pumped and super-excited to get the game started that he tripped and fell as he led the team onto the field before the contest. Teams coming...
THOMAS HOLBY, 68
Thomas J. Holby, 68 of Blairsville, PA, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. He was born August 7, 1954 in Indiana, PA, to the late Thomas Holby and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby. He had worked at Gearheart Industries...
Pitt Football Tweets Love And Support For Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin played for college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers and his former team is showing their love and support for him.
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88
Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
CARL HELLER, 87
Carl Frederick Heller, 87, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The son of Alfred and Caroline (Etter) Heller, he was born January 8, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. Carl was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean...
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
LINDA HAMILTON
Linda Yatsko Hamilton of Homer City died Sunday January 1, 2023, of natural causes at Indiana Hospital. She was born May 17,1949. in Indiana, PA to the late Harriet and Nick Yatsko of Diamondville, PA. Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her...
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79
Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
GLENN SHEARER, 93
Glenn W. Shearer, 93 of Coraopolis formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his son’s home. He was born on August 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer. Glenn graduated in 1947 from the Armagh High...
