Indiana, PA

BASKETBALL, WRESTLING, RIFLE RESULTS

There were a couple of Heritage Conference showdowns last night as the top girls teams in the East and the West met each other. At the Homerdome, West leader River Valley jumped out to a big first quarter lead and knocked off defending conference champion Homer-Center. Ava Perischetti led the...
IUP ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS FOR UPCOMING BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADERS

With the undefeated IUP basketball programs returning home for the first time during the 2023 calendar year, the department of athletics has announced several promotions for the doubleheaders on Wednesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 7 at the KCAC. The 11-0 IUP men’s basketball team, under the direction of head...
Five garner All-State honors in football

Five area athletes earned All-State honors for football in two different polls. Gavin Moul of Bethel Park headlined the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 5A team while Aidan Besselman from Upper St. Clair and Moul’s teammates: Ryan Petras, Aidan Currie and Dinari Clacks gained spots on the PA Football Coaches Select team.
Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh

I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
THOMAS HOLBY, 68

Thomas J. Holby, 68 of Blairsville, PA, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. He was born August 7, 1954 in Indiana, PA, to the late Thomas Holby and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby. He had worked at Gearheart Industries...
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88

Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
CARL HELLER, 87

Carl Frederick Heller, 87, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The son of Alfred and Caroline (Etter) Heller, he was born January 8, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. Carl was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean...
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103

Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83

Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
LINDA HAMILTON

Linda Yatsko Hamilton of Homer City died Sunday January 1, 2023, of natural causes at Indiana Hospital. She was born May 17,1949. in Indiana, PA to the late Harriet and Nick Yatsko of Diamondville, PA. Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her...
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79

Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
GLENN SHEARER, 93

Glenn W. Shearer, 93 of Coraopolis formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his son’s home. He was born on August 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer. Glenn graduated in 1947 from the Armagh High...
