wccbcharlotte.com
Local Business Owner Has $25,000 Stolen In Crypto Scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rachel Basile has been a successful business owner for 16 years in West Charlotte. At 59-years-old, she and her husband were looking forward to retirement. “I’ve worked really hard and so has my husband to retire very soon. Now, that’s been postponed,” said Basile after being scammed out of $25,000.
Feds: Drug-sniffing dog alerts to $45K in cash in checked bag at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — The Transportation Security Administration said it found $45,000 in drug money that a traveler was carrying at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to new court documents. The traveler said that’s not the case. When questioned by law enforcement, the man had a wide range of claims for...
WFAE.org
Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape
An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
WBTV
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
‘Dumbest criminal’: Accused car thief released from NC jail allegedly steals bond agent’s SUV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of stealing a car apparently could not resist another theft when he bonded out of jail. According to a bail bond agent in Charlotte, North Carolina, her vehicle was stolen after she went inside the Mecklenburg County Jail on Dec. 30 to post bail for a client, WSOC-TV reported. She accused a man who had just posted bail of swiping her vehicle.
WBTV
2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar. Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
wccbcharlotte.com
Your Dog Could Help You Stay On Track For Your New Year’s Resolution
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s January 2nd and research shows that about one in four people will ditch their new years resolution this week. Experts say if you want to keep your resolution, your pet might be able to help. If you want to be more social, pets are...
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Boscoe!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Boscoe! Boscoe is a 3-year-old goofy and playful pup. He likes car rides and is leash and house-trained. Boscoe is also protective of his food. If you are interested in...
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
wccbcharlotte.com
Get Off To A Brand New Start
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The new year brings on new possibilities. Beginning a new life in the new year can be about getting healthier, changing careers, or something else completely out of the box. Life Coach Carenda Deonne-Beamon has some simple ways to help you jumpstart a new life for the new year and stay focused on your goals and resolutions. You can learn more about Carenda Deonne-Beamon on her website. Here are some of the suggestions she has that you can follow.
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER COMMUNITY NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for hearings
DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9 is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County gets their own community kiln
LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 3rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Tuesday, January 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
qcitymetro.com
CMPD: Armed subject fires shot in presence of officers
An armed subject experiencing a mental health crisis fired a gunshot in the presence of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from CMPD, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a mental health crisis call for service at the 8700 block of University Executive Park Drive. They arrived to the scene with MEDIC and located a male subject in need of medical attention.
