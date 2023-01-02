ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Reshiram raid counters in Pokémon Go

By Marco Wutz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Envxa_0k0qTuAL00

How to tame a fire dragon.

Reshiram has the potential to devastate the entire world with a firestorm if it throws a hissy-fit, so if you challenge the Legendary in Pokémon Go you should ensure that you can finish the job.

Following fellow Gen 5 Legendary Kyurem into the 5-Star Raids in Pokémon Go, Reshiram is the first of four raid bosses available in January 2023 . You can encounter the Pokémon at gyms until January 10 at 10 am local time. A Raid Hour featuring the Fire- and Dragon-type is scheduled for January 4 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

Catching Reshiram during its current stint in the game will guarantee you a specimen that knows Fusion Flare as a move. The Legendary is also available as a Shiny, adding another reason for you to seek it out.

No matter your motivation, though, you’ll need the best Reshiram raid counters to beat and catch it in Pokémon Go. This guide has you covered.

Best Reshiram raid counters – Pokémon Go

As a hybrid between the Fire- and Dragon-types, Reshiram is especially vulnerable to moves of the Ground, Rock, and Dragon categories. Leaving aside difficult to build Shadow Pokémon, we recommend the following raid counters to Reshiram in Pokémon Go:

  1. Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)
  2. Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)
  3. Mega Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage)
  4. Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)
  5. Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)
  6. Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)
  7. Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)
  8. Mega Gyarados (Dragon Tail, Outrage)
  9. Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)
  10. Mega Swampert (Mut Shot, Earthquake)
  11. Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)
  12. Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)
  13. Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)
  14. Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)
  15. Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Keep in mind that any Dragon-type you field against Reshiram may well be short-lived due to their own weakness against moves of that category, which will strain your healing resources.

Teams with Pokémon like Mega Aerodactyl, Rhyperior, Mega Swampert, Terrakion, Groudon, and Tyranitar will be able to tank more damage, while still finishing Reshiram off relatively quickly and being less dependent on your ability to dodge attacks.

Players around level 40 with Pokémon on that level will need to form groups of at least three trainers to beat Reshiram inside the time limit.

Pokémon Go also offers five Spotlight Hours in January 2023 , which you can check out for great bonuses.

