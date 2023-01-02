Read full article on original website
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
As McCarthy falls short on speakership, can anyone govern the House GOP?
When they took control yesterday, rather than addressing the country’s problems, the GOP presented a portrait of dysfunction, squabbling over personal grievances.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker
Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot. Nine other votes were cast for other candidates, and together, they were enough to deny McCarthy the 218 votes necessary to win the speakership outright.
White House, Democrats, revel in GOP 'disarray' as McCarthy speakership bid flounders
WASHINGTON — Asked during a Tuesday briefing about House Republicans' ongoing struggle to elect a speaker, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre broke into a telling grin. "We're certainly not going to insert ourselves in what's happening on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue," she said, seeming to suppress a laugh as she spoke.
House Democrats cheer as McCarthy fails to clinch speakership multiple times
House Democrats cheered after Republicans failed multiple times to reach a majority to elect House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the speaker position.
Who are the GOP’s ‘Five Families’ factions involved in McCarthy’s speakership negotiations?
The "Five Families" refers to the GOP factions within the House Republican Party, in a nod to the five well-known major organized Italian crime families in the New York City area.
McCarthy fights to be House speaker as new Congress convenes
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans courted chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sparring behind closed doors with a group of right-flank conservatives who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker. Even before Congress convened,...
House adjourns after chaotic day without electing a speaker as McCarthy fails to lock down votes
The new House GOP majority is locked in a chaotic once-in-a-century fight to determine who will serve as the next speaker after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary support to win in three rounds of voting on Tuesday. The House is now adjourned until Wednesday at noon as Republicans scramble to find a path forward.
House speaker race is up in the air as Kevin McCarthy fails to win over GOP holdouts
Incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has already moved into the speaker's suite. But hours before the House votes on its new leader Tuesday afternoon, he once again doesn't have the votes to ensure he keeps the new office space. "McCarthy and his allies have spent the holiday weekend working the phones and meeting with members, trying to salvage his career goal of becoming speaker on Tuesday," The Washington Post reports. Now, "Republicans are bracing to see whether he lands the plane or crashes and burns," Politico adds. With McCarthy "grasping for his political survival," The Associated Press says, Republicans face...
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him -- an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker's gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
Biden battle over presidential pets shows relations with Secret Service are going to the dogs
Biden battle over presidential pets shows relations with the Secret Service are going to the dogs because administration doesn’t trust its own protectors.
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday -- and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
GOP’s McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy...
