ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
qcnews.com

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker

Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot. Nine other votes were cast for other candidates, and together, they were enough to deny McCarthy the 218 votes necessary to win the speakership outright.
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

House speaker race is up in the air as Kevin McCarthy fails to win over GOP holdouts

Incoming House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has already moved into the speaker's suite. But hours before the House votes on its new leader Tuesday afternoon, he once again doesn't have the votes to ensure he keeps the new office space. "McCarthy and his allies have spent the holiday weekend working the phones and meeting with members, trying to salvage his career goal of becoming speaker on Tuesday," The Washington Post reports. Now, "Republicans are bracing to see whether he lands the plane or crashes and burns," Politico adds.  With McCarthy "grasping for his political survival," The Associated Press says, Republicans face...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him -- an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker's gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school

The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday -- and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress

The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy