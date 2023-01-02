Read full article on original website
Related
People Who Never Gain Weight Do This One Workout Every Week—and It's a Lot Less Intense Than You Might Think
Let’s be honest: It’s hard not to stress about gaining weight this time of year. Sure, it feels good to indulge in the moment (hello, Christmas cookies!), but when January 1 hits, we're usually left with a few extra pounds that we're not exactly excited about. The good...
Push-Pull Workouts: What To Know About This Effective Exercise Plan
You’ve undoubtedly heard it a million times but it remains true: Regular exercise is essential to good health. Physical activity is beneficial for managing your weight, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing your risk of many diseases and making it easier to perform daily activities. Exercising can also improve your brain health and ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.
You only need this 5-move near-silent workout to get fit at home this year
Get in shape at home with this 15-minute no-equipment bodyweight workout
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
This circuit dumbbell workout with 12 million views will build muscle all over
Looking for an intense full-body dumbbell workout? We’ve found it
This Is the Number One Workout Mistake People Make When Trying to Lose Weight, According to Personal Trainers
The holidays are a time of indulgence, but as soon as January 1 rolls around, most people are ready to get back into a routine of working out and eating healthy. If you plan on starting the new year off with the intention of shedding a few pounds, you certainly aren’t alone. The top resolutions Americans made for 2022 were to exercise more (48 percent of resolution makers), eat healthier (44 percent) and lose weight (41 percent).
labroots.com
Almonds Could Help with Weight Loss
For years, weight loss fads have come and gone, highlighting an important trend in society: people often want to lose weight. And there is often good reason to want to lose weight; for example, obesity can lead to a number of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, that significantly impact a person’s quality of life.
4 muscles you're probably ignoring and the best exercises to build them, according to a personal trainer
Build the overlooked muscles in your back, abs, and hips to help prevent injury and make workouts more effective, according to personal trainer.
News4Jax.com
Tips for Keeping your New Year’s Resolution
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and you know what that means: time to set a New Year’s resolution. But, what if you’re not the greatest at sticking with it?. “Research indicates that individuals tend to set the same exact resolution year after year,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “It really shows that there is a gap between what we do and what we want and we can use some psychology to fill in that gap.”
A personal trainer shared 4 subtle adjustments that will make your workout moves much more effective
Stefanie Tsengas, a personal trainer, said you can get much more out of the gym by tweaking your form. She gave tips for upper and lower body moves.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dear Dietician: Weight costs of keto pills against benefit claims
What’s the deal with keto pills coming out? There are so many of them, and they all claim good results. Are they worth trying?. Since dietary supplements, like keto (short for ketogenic) pills, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, you are wise to gather information before buying. Keto supplements have emerged as a result of the latest fad diet, the ketogenic diet.
Why People Who Eat This After A Workout Burn More Calories
Picture this: you’ve just finished an intense workout. Your heart is pumping, your forehead is sweating… and now you’re ready for something to eat. A killer workout can also work up a killer appetite. However, if weight loss is your goal, it’s important to choose your after-workout meal or snack wisely. In fact, nourishing your body with the right foods post-exercise can even take your weight loss efforts to the next level by boosting your energy, promoting faster recovery, and allowing you to burn more calories.
News4Jax.com
Don’t overlook the health benefits of ‘real dairy’
The milk choices at the grocery store these days go well beyond skim or whole. Now you’ll find a wide variety of non-dairy or plant options like almond, oat, rice, coconut, cashew — the list goes on. Some people prefer the taste, while others think plant milk is just healthier.
Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets
Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, from Washington, is an internal medicine specialist who lost 100 pounds.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Why Dr. Now's Weight Loss Advice Could Be Dangerous For You
Designed by surgeon Dr. Now, the Now Diet enables obese patients to lose weight quickly in preparation for weight loss surgery. But could it be dangerous?
Managing Cancer-Related Weight Gain
While you may have been advised not to lose weight after a cancer diagnosis, it is more common to gain weight post-diagnosis. This unwanted weight gain is often associated with a decrease in physical activity and exercise, often due to fatigue. Other physical restrictions from surgery or low blood counts from chemotherapy may also make you more sedentary. Medications such as steroids alter metabolism, and hormonal treatments, for both men and women, often increase body fat. Finally, emotional stress can lead to a desire for more high-fat and high-sugar foods.
TODAY.com
Doctor loses 100 pounds, offers tips for weight-loss success
When Dr. Emi Hosoda sees patients struggling to lose weight, she knows what they’re going through. She herself has grappled with obesity, finally losing 100 pounds and keeping it off since about 2020. But it was a difficult road for many years, with a number of factors working against her.
hike734.com
Hiking Fitness: The Importance of Strength Training
It’s a new year and that means new adventures! There’s a lot of excitement that comes with planning and researching the places you’ll be hiking this year. Although you might not find it as thrilling, part of your planning and preparation should include how you’ll train for the trail. Why? Because, increasing your hiking fitness will make your hiking experiences so much more enjoyable.
Comments / 0