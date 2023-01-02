New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and you know what that means: time to set a New Year’s resolution. But, what if you’re not the greatest at sticking with it?. “Research indicates that individuals tend to set the same exact resolution year after year,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “It really shows that there is a gap between what we do and what we want and we can use some psychology to fill in that gap.”

