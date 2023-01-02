Read full article on original website
Related
The impact of physical activity on loneliness and social isolation for older adults
(BPT) - It’s been well-established that physical activity like walking, yoga and going to a fitness center has many health benefits for older adults. These include better sleep, less anxiety and reduced risk of heart disease, along with many other benefits that may improve overall health. But what if...
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
ajmc.com
Older Adults With COPD in Good Mental Health
Despite chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) being associated with poor mental health and depression, most older adults report being free of mental illness or substance abuse, a new study has found. Of 703 individuals, more than 4 of 5 older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were free of...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
Why do some people get Alzheimer’s and others don’t? How a new UM tool checks your risk
Why do some people develop Alzheimer’s disease and others don’t? What makes one person’s brain healthier than another’s? And what can be done to improve, or at least slow, a brain’s deterioration?
Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Older Americans reap significant benefits from living in neighborhoods with parks and rivers nearby. While those natural features won't prevent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, according to a new study, they do lower a senior's risk that either will progress quickly. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are two of the most common neurological...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between beta-blockers and depression?
A person may develop depression when taking beta-blockers. However, there is no direct link, and depression does not affect every individual who takes this medication. Doctors prescribe beta-blockers to treat various health issues. They work by slowing down a person’s heart rate, reducing blood pressure, and relaxing muscles. Beta-blockers...
scitechdaily.com
Age-Related Memory Loss: New Study Uncovers Why We Forget Personal Interactions
One of the most upsetting aspects of age-related memory decline is not being able to remember the face that accompanies the name of a person you just talked with hours earlier. While researchers don’t understand why this dysfunction occurs, a new study conducted at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) has provided some important new clues. The study was published recently in the journal Aging Cell.
Medical News Today
What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety
Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
Burnout can lead to health problems: here's how to address underlying triggers
BOSTON --If you're feeling burned out, make it a New Year's resolution to get your life back in balance.Burnout can affect job performance and lead to a host of health problems including insomnia, headaches, unhealthy eating, and depression. A new book by a professor of psychiatry in Australia who researches burnout says it's not only important to treat the symptoms but to address the underlying triggers of burnout as well. For some, the solution may be to take a break, examine their work/life balance, meditate, exercise, or spend more time with friends.Others may need to actually change careers to reduce burnout and achieve greater life satisfaction.
News4Jax.com
Don’t overlook the health benefits of ‘real dairy’
The milk choices at the grocery store these days go well beyond skim or whole. Now you’ll find a wide variety of non-dairy or plant options like almond, oat, rice, coconut, cashew — the list goes on. Some people prefer the taste, while others think plant milk is just healthier.
Benzinga
Does ChatGPT Negatively Impact Learning? NYC Bans Students, Teachers From Using Chatbot
While ChatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — may have taken the internet by storm, the New York City Department of Education is taking measures to ensure the technology doesn't negatively impact student learning. What Happened: NYC students and teachers cannot access chatGPT on the education department's devices or...
Medical News Today
Dementia agitation treatment
Dementia causes the loss of cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Agitation is a common symptom and may involve trouble sleeping and hallucinations. Although dementia is progressive and currently has no cure, some treatments may help manage agitation. Dementia is a group of diseases that includes Alzheimer’s disease,...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
beingpatient.com
When People With Alzheimer’s Stop Eating
Loss of appetite or stopping eating entirely is common among patients with late-stage Alzheimer’s. Why does it happen, and what can caregivers do?. A few months before Jasja De Smedt Kotterman’s mother died of Alzheimer’s at age 76, Kotterman found her mother staring vacantly at a meal, a plate of fruit that had been put in front of her two hours before. Her mother’s eating had slowed in the preceding weeks, but Kotterman and the nursing home support staff and doctors had not been any more alarmed by it than by any of her other declining functions. Kotterman eventually found out that it was due to a slow shrinking of the part of her brain that commands basic physical functions like swallowing. Additionally, Alzheimer’s affects the part of the brain that signals thirst and hunger, making it challenging for people to drink enough fluids. This manifested in other ways: she would chew her food for a long time, forgetting what to do once it was in her mouth. Kotterman’s story is just one example of the many reasons that people living with Alzheimer’s disease may stop eating.
Procrastinators May Delay All the Way to Worse Health
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- College students who routinely cram at the last minute may not only see their grades suffer, but their health, too, a new study suggests. Researchers found that of more than 3,500 college students they followed, those who scored high on a procrastination scale were more likely to report certain health issues nine months later. The list included body aches, poor sleep, and depression and anxiety symptoms. ...
2minutemedicine.com
Both night and non-shift shift work associated with increased dementia risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, shift workers, defined as working outside of the normal hours of 9 am to 5 pm, were found to have a significantly higher incidence of development of dementia than non-shift workers. 2. Among shift workers, there were no differences in the incidence of dementia...
Comments / 0