I've had fibromyalgia with chronic fatigue syndrome for 25 years. I work full-time sometimes 2 jobs. I come home in so much pain I just cry, but I get up and keep going. I'm exhausted all the time, migraines almost daily. my point is I have never heard of someone needing a wheelchair, that's ridiculous. I have depression because I cannot do the things I used to but again I get up and move. there is so much more going on with this girl, laziness, depression, overweight. you can live with the disease but you have to move. yes some days I don't want to get out of bed, I want to sleep all day so I just sleep and relax. next day I force myself to get up and MOVE.
I hope they've looking into autoimmune diseases. I have fibromyalgia. Turns out I've had autoimmune inflammatory arthritis since I was a child...
I have had massive brain surgery three strokes paralyzed lift side which I work to move again no feeling but it moves. it's up to the individual to keep fighting and moving forward or to quit no one else can make it happen for them.
