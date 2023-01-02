ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Severe Weather causes damage in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As the News 3 weather team tracked a line of storms in the local area on Tuesday, multiple counties did not reportedly incur much damage throughout the day. Another wave of severe weather storms entered northern Alabama, affecting Chambers County; causing property damage to several homes. The News 3 team spoke with […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika City Schools to open late Wednesday due to severe weather

9:45 a.m. OCS Pre-K 9:45 a.m. Intermediate Schools (Morris Avenue, Northside, West Forest) According to the school system, students can be dropped off at their school 30 minutes before each school’s delayed start time Tuesday. Opelika school buses will run two hours after the usual pick-up time. For example,...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Search canceled for missing Millbrook man

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL

