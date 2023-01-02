Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Flood watch: Severe weather expected to hit Lee County through Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Lee County area as strong thunderstorms and severe weather are expected to sweep across Alabama. Lee County will be at risk for possible tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding between noon on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Severe Weather causes damage in Chambers County
ALABAMA (WRBL) – As the News 3 weather team tracked a line of storms in the local area on Tuesday, multiple counties did not reportedly incur much damage throughout the day. Another wave of severe weather storms entered northern Alabama, affecting Chambers County; causing property damage to several homes. The News 3 team spoke with […]
Confirmed tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through metro in past 24 hours
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down as strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one in Coweta County and another in Heard County. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live all...
WSFA
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
WEATHER AWARE: Tracking conditions in your local area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 meteorology team is keeping an eye on your local weather conditions.
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
LIST: Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4 due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of our local schools are starting a little bit late as severe weather conditions pass through our area. Here are some of the start times for schools in the WRBL News 3 area: WRBL will update this list as more schools announce their adjusted hours.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika City Schools to open late Wednesday due to severe weather
9:45 a.m. OCS Pre-K 9:45 a.m. Intermediate Schools (Morris Avenue, Northside, West Forest) According to the school system, students can be dropped off at their school 30 minutes before each school’s delayed start time Tuesday. Opelika school buses will run two hours after the usual pick-up time. For example,...
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. School District to delay school openings for faculty, staff due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is delaying school openings for faculty and staff by two hours due to possible inclement weather on January 4. According to the district, on January 4, all district employees will report to work at 10:00 a.m. The delayed start time affects...
wbrc.com
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
