ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
WTNH

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Connecticut on Wednesday

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Connecticut on Wednesday to help promote Biden’s economic policies. He […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mikey Chlanda

President Biden comes to Covington

President Joe Biden came today to Covington, KY to promote a companion bridge to the Brent Spence bridge. Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Sherrod Brown also attended and spoke as well. Ohio governor Mike Dewine and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear were also in attendance.
COVINGTON, KY
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy