Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub
Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover
An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead
A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
Kids permanently taken from home by CPS when mother chooses drug addict boyfriend over them
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger, when my daughter was a toddler, I lived in a downtown apartment building in a busy little city by the water.
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
Brazilian mom dies when firework explodes in clothes on New Year’s Eve
A Brazilian mom died on New Year’s Eve when a firework got lodged into her clothes and exploded, according to reports. Video captured the tragic death of 38-year-old mother of two Elisangela Tinem, as the firework exploded on the beach in Sao Paolo, killing her in front of her two children, the Daily Mail reported. In the clips, crowds of people are watching fireworks on the beach when the camera turns to show an explosion. “I saw a huge flash just as it turned midnight and I was hugging my mum and then everyone started screaming,” one witness told a local newspaper, according to the Mail. “I saw a woman lying on the ground bleeding when I went to look and the boy who was with her was also on the ground.” The firework did not belong to Tinem or her family, prompting local police to investigate the incident as a homicide, the report said. “I cannot believe what has happened,” one family member posted on social media. “My love to all the family. Please God comfort your hearts at this awful time. I am praying for you.”
NYE party takes tragic turn as host dies of heart attack after accidentally shooting guest dead
A New Year's Eve party in India's southern state of Karnataka turned tragic as the host died of a heart attack after accidentally shooting dead one of the guests. Manjunath Olekar, 67, hosted a party at his farmhouse in Shivamogga city with nearly 50 people in attendance. He was preparing his double barrelled gun to fire celebratory shots to ring in the New Year, when he accidentally shot 34-year-old Vinay U, who was standing next to him.The local police said Olekar was loading his licensed gun when he accidentally pressed the trigger. Vinay, identified as a friend of the...
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
Aspiring Transgender Model Accused Of Murdering Father, Injuring Sister In Staged Home Invasion
Nikki Secondino allegedly ran to neighbors for help, claiming two masked intruders broke into her Brooklyn apartment and demanded money. Now, she is charged with her father's murder and sister's attempted murder. An aspiring transgender model is under arrest for allegedly murdering her father in what was initially believed to...
Mother of British personal trainer shot dead in Jamaica pays tribute to ‘beautiful son’
The mother of a British man shot dead in Jamaica has paid tribute to her “beautiful son”.Sean Patterson, a 33-year-old personal trainer from west London, was killed in St James on Monday.He was said to be found with bullet wounds to his head and upper body.His mother, Lesley Wright said her heart was in “pain” following his death. “My beautiful son Sean. I don’t understand,” she wrote on Facebook.Local media reported that Mr Patterson was shot at a guesthouse in the Bogue Hill area of St James.He was confronted by a man with a gun while standing near the pool...
‘He needed help’: Family of Black man who died after restraint by police speak out
The family of a vulnerable Black man who died after being arrested and restrained during a mental health crisis have spoken out about his death.Godrick Osei died on 3 July after police were called to a care home in Truro, Cornwall, where the 35-year-old was hiding in a cupboard in the early hours.The father of two had fled the flat he was sharing with his partner, experiencing a psychotic episode and expressing “paranoid thoughts”, his family said. Osei himself called the police while care home staff also rang 999.Up to seven officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at about 2.30am and arrested Osei...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops
The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, of Stapleton, was found inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20, after someone called 911. The child was unresponsive, with “no obvious signs of trauma,” authorities said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said. The boy’s death left “the entire family devastated,” his grandmother told The Post Saturday. The boy’s parents — Kenya Taylor-Santiago and Ermias Santiago — who could not be reached for comment, have each shared their pain and suffering online. “My heart is heavy when it comes to you son! His...
