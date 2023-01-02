if that's starting pay. what happens to the employees who have been at their employers for several yrs. experienced but still making $14.50-15. They now have gotten nothing for their experience and seniority. it's a skap in the face
Open up your wallets a little wider now folks! It’s not going to be just the cost of going out to a restaurant, it’s going to be everything you do that will cost more. These government forced wage increases are terrible for everyone, including those that got the increase.
They raised the minimum wage to $14 and change an hour, but gave New York politicians a $32,000.00 annual raise...yes, they will be making $142,000.00 now, plus and pensions, veteran compensation, plus an additional allowance of $35,000.00 from "outside jobs," aka sidehustles. We better get on our knees and thank them for allowing us $14.20 per hour.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 37