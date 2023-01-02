Two double bassists exchanged a grin as they landed a hefty pedal note at the bottom of a massive chord. One string principal nodded good luck to another ahead of an exposed solo. A clarinettist smiled appreciatively, listening to a passage played by others. These aren’t things you spot in most orchestral performances – but the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain isn’t most orchestras, and such unguarded delight in music-making is frequently visible among its members.

