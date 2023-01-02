Earlier this month, what could possibly be the world's softest product arrived at my doorstep: Sunday Citizen's Cusco Throw Blanket. This colorful microfiber bedding is one of three pieces featured in the upscale lifestyle retailer's brand new Cusco home decor collection — the other two slots belonging to the Throw Pillow and Lumbar Pillow that are both swaddled in the same cozy fabric. My pleasant surprise about the blanket's supple texture was somewhat uncalled for — Sunday Citizen specializes in crafting velvety covers (hello, best-selling Snug Throw) so I should've expected no less. Soon, my blanket went from the packaging to the sofa, and suddenly this piece of furniture I see every day transformed from a sofa to a queen-sized bed.

