30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
From 6 Bedroom Home to 400 Square Feet
This couple had been living in California for more than a decade, but they were ready to start a family and wanted to find a simpler place to do it. So they decided to downsize from a 6-bedroom home to a 400-square-foot park model. They have a great setup with...
Ready, Set, Refresh: Update Your Home for the New Year
The new year is the perfect time of year to give your home a refresh. It's a time to take stock of how you used your home over the last year, identify the items you didn't need, and evaluate how you can make your home work better for you in the coming months.
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home
Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
7 tips for building and renovating your own home — and making sure you can finish the project, according to people who have done it themselves
I interviewed more than 10 people this year who renovated their houses and asked each of them if they had any advice for other DIYers.
20 Ft Container Home from Far Out Tiny
Love single-level tiny homes? Then container homes are a great option! This one utilizes a Murphy bed to maximize space inside the 20-foot-long container. Built by Far Out Tiny Homes, it’s a great custom build with a tiled shower, compact kitchen, and neat under-counter hanging storage. Would you like a container?
10 easy ways to upgrade your rental bathroom right now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Considering how much time we spend in there, the bathroom is one room that shouldn't feel like a downer - even if it's a rental. That's especially true because making it over can actually be quite easy, no demolition required. In fact, explains Ontario interior designer Jane Lockhart, there are plenty of ways to simply disguise the features you don't like: "If you really hate your bathroom tile, just cover it up!"
From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!
Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...
Sunday Citizen’s Latest Launch Makes My Couch A Second Bed
Earlier this month, what could possibly be the world's softest product arrived at my doorstep: Sunday Citizen's Cusco Throw Blanket. This colorful microfiber bedding is one of three pieces featured in the upscale lifestyle retailer's brand new Cusco home decor collection — the other two slots belonging to the Throw Pillow and Lumbar Pillow that are both swaddled in the same cozy fabric. My pleasant surprise about the blanket's supple texture was somewhat uncalled for — Sunday Citizen specializes in crafting velvety covers (hello, best-selling Snug Throw) so I should've expected no less. Soon, my blanket went from the packaging to the sofa, and suddenly this piece of furniture I see every day transformed from a sofa to a queen-sized bed.
Anthony Bourdain-featured Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is coming to the Bay Area
"I crave stuff like this," Bourdain said in a 2007 episode of "No Reservations."
