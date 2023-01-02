Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning. Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
KSAT 12
Teen shot in drive-by shooting while sitting on couch inside apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting while he sat on the couch inside his apartment, police said. It happened just after midnight at the Casa Pointe Villas in the 4100 block of Interstate 10. The victim was 16 years old. Police...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 30s is dead after being shot multiple times north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 800 block of West Euclid Avenue, near North Flores Street, on Tuesday night. Police said the man was found...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighter hurt while battling East Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews said one firefighter fractured an ankle while battling a blaze on the East Side Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the 1200 block of Denver Blvd. Fire officials said the large blaze caused the home to collapse. Thankfully, the homeowner...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
foxsanantonio.com
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KSAT 12
Officers follow blood trail to East Side apartment, find man stabbed, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Officers responding to a fight discovered a blood trail that led to a man who was stabbed inside an East Side apartment, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. SAPD officers responded to the...
KSAT 12
Man hit by car while crossing access road of I-35, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 access road near Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
KSAT 12
Man tracks stolen AirPods to Southwest Side truck stop; SAPD arrests 4, recovers stolen property
SAN ANTONIO – A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop. Dawayne Arrington told KSAT that he noticed his possessions were stolen at about 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready to leave for the gym from his Leon Valley home.
San Antonio store clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police accuse a store clerk of pocketing lottery tickets worth $31,000. Police arrested 37-year-old Mayra Rios Wednesday. They charge her with felony theft and felony lottery fraud. Jennifer Rodriguez, a department spokesperson, said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the High Time Smoke and Vape...
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
Comments / 0