Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
It's been two months since beloved actor Leslie Jordan died. At the time of his death, he was starring in Call Me Kat at Phil. As TV Insider noted, the show cast Vicki Lawrence to fill the void left by Jordan. Now, the publication has the first look at Lawrence's character, Phil's mother.
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
One of the most famous serial killers in American history is the "Boston Strangler," who killed more than a dozen women in the '60s, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler recreating the unsettling true-life story for a new generation, which just got first-look photos. The film stars Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as journalists attempting to uncover the figure behind the brutal crimes, and who were also the ones to realize the crimes were likely connected and committed by one figure as opposed to being a random string of gruesome encounters. Boston Strangler is set to premiere on Hulu on March 17th.
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Are you looking for the best HBO Max family movies? If you are, we've got a really handy guide for you. HBO Max is best known for its prestige drama, with iconic shows like House Of The Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, and The White Lotus among its sizable TV contingent. However, it also has a meaty catalog of movies, with numerous family-friendly flicks to watch alongside your kids.
As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos nears, the series is rounding off its cast list. Debra Jo Rupp is the latest to join the Kathryn Hahn-led series, Deadline has reported; she first appeared in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart, one of the townsfolk who was under Wanda’s spell. She was introduced in the first episode as the wife of Vision’s boss and was the starting point of suspicion that nothing is as it seems.
"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
