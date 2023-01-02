Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help neighbors build better future
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to help neighbors in need, not only by putting food on the table, but by creating greater financial security by allowing households to pay for essentials. Wes Childress, Director of Marketing and Communications for Feeding Southwest Virginia, joined us on Here @...
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they'll be found. Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing …. Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying...
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
A large hole in our tire causes an even bigger one in finances
Perhaps it’s time to consider resetting the last 10 days, a period encompassing the end of 2022 and the first four days of 2023, a period that has brought chaos to our household and an outright inability to function. That realization came with a simple attempt to cover the...
Power restored to 1400+ Lynchburg customers who lost power
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Power has been restored. Over 1400 Appalachian Power customers are without power Wednesday in Lynchburg. Two separate outages close together on AEP's Outage Map show the areas where customers have no power. One outage area is affecting 1,380 customers in the area around Lynchburg...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of COVID cases in the Roanoke region continues to climb. During her virtual public health update Tuesday, the head of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said there have been almost 700 new cases in the last week. And those don’t include at-home tests.
Roanoke gas prices rise again to end 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99 per gallon as of January 2, 2023, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. The rise follows two months of weekly declines. “For the first time...
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
Pet Talk: Can pets be affected by seasons?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. In the winter, people can be affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder. Can your pets be affected as...
Blacksburg discussing ordinance change expanding small scale alcohol production
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg is considering a change to a town ordinance that would allow for different types of small-scale alcohol production in town. The current ordinance only allows for “brewpub” style establishments, which are restaurants and breweries selling most of its beer onsite. “There’s been a...
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for the bodies of two missing boaters has gone on since Monday. Crews wrapped up recovery efforts around 6 p.m. Tuesday after searching for 10 hours. While crews were out on the water Tuesday, the family gathered in the parking lot at the...
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
Floyd County manufacturer to expand, add 25 jobs
A Floyd County manufacturer will expand its operations, investing $40.2 million and creating 25 new jobs, according to announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs, the governor’s office said.
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
