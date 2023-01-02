ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
CBS News

Packed hospitals contradict China's COVID-19 data

A rapid surge of COVID-19 infections in China is overwhelming the country's hospitals. Some health experts predict China could suffer up to 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the next few months. Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.
WBAL Radio

'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say

(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
New York Post

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows

Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online

CLAIM: In a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic, there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. While flu cases plummeted as COVID-19 cases soared early in the pandemic, coronavirus and flu cases are both on the rise globally, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands of hospitalizations and deaths from the flu and a significant rise in COVID cases and deaths through the fall and early winter. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, contrary to claims that they are the same.
TENNESSEE STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

COVID-19 vaccination bests natural immunity for cutting death, hospitalizations

HealthDay News — Compared with individuals with natural COVID-19 immunity from previous infection, individuals who are vaccinated have lower rates of all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality, according to a study published in the January issue of "American Journal of Public Health." Wanzhu Tu, Ph.D., from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues compared the cumulative incidence of infection, all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality among 267,847 matched pairs of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and...
The US Sun

Warning of severe Calpol shortage as flu, Covid and Strep A surge

A POPULAR children's medicine used to remedy flu-like symptoms is in very short supply, pharmacists have warned. It comes as cases of childhood bugs surge across the country, including deadly Strep A. Calpol is "virtually non existent" in some pharmacies as demand for the drug has skyrocketed, The Sun has...
The Hill

China threatens response to COVID testing requirements for passengers

Chinese officials have called out other countries for their COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers coming from China, threatening to impose countermeasures in response. Speaking at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the virus testing requirements imposed by other countries “excessive” and “unacceptable” and said they “lack scientific basis.” Several countries…
BBC

Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats

NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
outbreaknewstoday.com

South Korea reports first imported measles case since February 2020

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced a case of measles was confirmed after a Korean in their 40s who boarded the same aircraft as a measles confirmed person while traveling abroad. Previously, health officials were notified by the Spanish government that “on December 18, 2022, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy