Read full article on original website
Shawn Crites
2d ago
What has Boebert done for the people of Colorado.... Nothing... You don't need anymore influence if your not doing anything... Adam Frisch for congress....
Reply
4
bar
2d ago
please start extending your influence in an intelligent and positive way. Right now, your influence is in the crapper.
Reply
5
Wiseguy
2d ago
Very scary that a uneducated, ged holding insurrectionest has power over anyone besides her kids.
Reply
6
Related
Colorado lawmakers move further left, but will the laws follow suit?
Democratic candidates dominated Colorado’s November election, creating perhaps the most liberal-leaning legislature in state history. But that doesn’t mean the fight for progressive policies has been won. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November, leading to a 69-31 Democrat-Republican split at the state Capitol. In...
coloradonewsline.com
Lorena Garcia tapped to replace Colorado state Rep. Benavidez
A vacancy committee selected Lorena Garcia to replace resigning Colorado state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez on Tuesday. Garcia, a former U.S. Senate candidate, will finish Benavidez’s term representing House District 35. The term runs through 2024. The district runs along Federal Boulevard and includes parts of Federal Heights north of Denver.
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Rich Jones, a Revered Progressive Policy Nerd, Dies Four Years After Retiring From the Bell Policy Center
Rich Jones, widely seen as a superhuman nerd and a hero among progressive policy reformers, died Jan. 2 of cancer, about four years after retiring from the Bell Policy Center. Jones was an endless font of information, not only about Colorado’s budget priorities but about progressive concerns like minimum wage, greedy banks, and proposals to provide security to low-income people.
9News
Colorado far-right GOP faction holds attention; Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/3/23)
Boebert's the center of attention, holding up the selection of a House Speaker. - Colorado conservative activist talks of shift 'from ballots to bullets.'
cpr.org
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK
Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Governor Wants Another $200 Million in Property Tax Relief
Governor Jared Polis is asking lawmakers for another $200 million toward property tax relief—in addition to $700 million passed last year—in his updated budget proposal presented yesterday. Polis’ updated proposal totaled $42.6 billion. In addition to property tax relief, Polis wants to direct more money to job...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
Polis seeks $200M more to fight property tax hike, rejects eliminating 2 cent gas tax increase
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday unveiled changes to his 2023-24 state budget proposal, less than a week before the start of the 2023 legislative session. At the outset, the governor rejected suggestions of eliminating the 2 cent-a-gallon gas tax hike that is slated to go into effect on July 1. His administration, backed by his allies in the legislature, suspended that tax hike last year in response to soaring inflation.
proclaimerscv.com
$750 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Refund Checks Hit Coloradoans’ Bank!
Colorado residents’ taxpayers will receive a paycheck with an amount of about $750 soon, in their mail that came from a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) return sent out on Monday. About 3.1 Coloradans have issued their state taxes by the end of June and are expected to...
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state by Jan 31st
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
cpr.org
Colorado has two job openings for every available worker. Here’s the plan to fill that gap
Colorado is launching a full-frontal assault on its 38-percent job gap – that’s the difference between job openings and actual hires. The state is changing its approach to fill its high-demand, often better-paying jobs, targeting millions of dollars in grant opportunities for businesses to train or upskill workers.
Comments / 9