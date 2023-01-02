Read full article on original website
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
AMD slides reveal January 10 launch date for non-X series Ryzen 7000 CPUs
In brief: A series of leaked slides detailing AMD's near-term roadmap have hit the web and point to the imminent launch of three new non-X desktop CPUs. The trio of chips include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700 and the Ryzen 5 7600. The Ryzen 9 7900 is...
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos
Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
Nvidia prices GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at $799
Nvidia on Tuesday officially rounded out its RTX 40 series GPU family with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Nvidia's Ada Lovelace launch snafu has been well documented, but for those living under a rock for the last three and a half months, here's a quick recap: in mid-September, Nvidia announced three new RTX 40 series graphics cards – the flagship RTX 4090 and a pair of RTX 4080 GPUs.
Watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4070 Ti: Starting at $799
In a nutshell: After all the speculation, rumors, and claims, Nvidia looks set to officially unveil the RTX 4070 Ti, aka the rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, at its CES 'GeForce Beyond' livestream event in a few hours. You can watch the entire show live right here at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.
TSMC set to begin mass production of 3nm chips
In context: While everyone in the tech industry is already looking forward to CES at the beginning of January, TSMC has one more big announcement before the end of 2022. The start of 3nm semiconductor production comes as no big surprise, but the company's announcement might be a bid to calm geopolitical tensions.
Asus debuts laptops with glasses-free 3D screens
Something to look forward to: Stereoscopic 3D never took hold with mainstream audiences, but Asus is taking another shot at it with a couple of its latest laptops. The company's new display technology seeks to remove some of 3D's biggest problems with a combination of special panel features and eye tracking.
December Steam Survey: the Nvidia RTX 3060 leads Ampere's rise
In a nutshell: December's Steam hardware & software survey has landed, giving us an idea of what PC components participants received over the holidays. The previous month was a good one for Nvidia's last-gen Ampere line, especially the RTX 3060, which is quickly moving up the most-popular-GPU chart. November's Steam...
MSI to release B760 motherboards that can overclock locked Intel CPUs
Something to look forward to: According to a notorious leaker, MSI plans to release B760 motherboards that will allow BCLK overclocking of Intel Core non-K CPUs. With this feature and a bit of effort, users could get a massive performance uplift without having to splurge on an unlocked processor and a Z-series board. The same source also revealed the MSRPs of MSI's upcoming mid-range motherboard lineup.
Asus unveils 27-inch 240Hz OLED, 540Hz esports, DisplayPort 2.1 capable monitors
What just happened? Asus unveiled a myriad of new products at CES 2023, including four high-end gaming monitors. Each debuts a new feature for the company's ROG lineup, including the highest refresh rate on a gaming display yet, a 240Hz OLED panel, a monitor with DisplayPort 2.1, and one equipped with a Smart KVM switch.
Samsung's Flex Hybrid display can both fold and slide
Why it matters: We've been told that the next big thing in smartphone technology is foldable displays… or is it, slidable screens? Samsung is seemingly as unsure as the rest of us so why not do both? At CES 2023, Samsung will showcase a single display that combines both foldable and slidable capabilities. The "Flex Hybrid" innovation will feature foldable tech on the left side of the screen and slidable tech on the right side.
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival.
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
MSI's new laptops among the first to feature PCIe 5 SSDs
Something to look forward to: While desktops transition to bleeding-edge PCIe 5.0 storage, MSI is one of the first companies to take that step for laptops. This week, the company is showcasing several new models featuring that technology at CES, along with the latest chips from Intel and Nvidia. Among...
HyperX takes personalization mainstream with 3D printed peripheral add-ons
In brief: HP's HyperX gaming division is aiming to push personalization to the mainstream with the introduction of HX3D, a program that'll leverage HP's 3D printing technology to create new products, add-ons and alternatives for existing gaming gear that would be tough to pull off with traditional manufacturing processes. At...
The Alienware AW2524H is the first 500Hz, 1080p monitor to arrive on the market
Forward-looking: OLED and ultra-fast monitors are all the rage at CES 2023, but Dell seems to be ahead of competitors when it comes to mass manufacturing. The Alienware AW2524H display is incredibly fast, so fast that very few GPUs and gamers will be able to actually exploit its true potential – for the next couple of years at least.
Dell's new 32-inch, 6K monitor packs IPS Black tech and a 4K webcam
What just happened? Dell has introduced what it is calling the world's first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology, which reportedly delivers higher contrast and deeper blacks compared to conventional IPS panels. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor (model U3224KB) crams 6,144 x 2,456 pixels into a 31.5-inch IPS...
TechSpot's top security stories of 2022: Vulnerabilities wait in the wings
As additional facets of daily life go digital, it's more paramount now than ever to be proactive about online security. As 2022 proved, however, staying safe isn't just a modern concern as vulnerabilities have been around for years - decades, even - and can crop up in the most unexpected places and ways.
