Why it matters: We've been told that the next big thing in smartphone technology is foldable displays… or is it, slidable screens? Samsung is seemingly as unsure as the rest of us so why not do both? At CES 2023, Samsung will showcase a single display that combines both foldable and slidable capabilities. The "Flex Hybrid" innovation will feature foldable tech on the left side of the screen and slidable tech on the right side.

1 DAY AGO