A Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver Shared What She Made in Tips Over One Night on TikTok
When it comes to the food service industry in the United States, it's important to understand the value of tipping workers in this field. Whether they're serving you in a restaurant or delivering food to your doorstep, a little extra cash in their pocket can go a long way toward someone who, for all intents and purposes, probably needs it. Tipping someone in food service is a general rule of thumb for many places, and one TikToker has served to highlight its merit.
foodlogistics.com
Top Food Delivery Trends to Watch in 2023
Over the last few years, the food delivery sector has rapidly grown in response to shifting consumer behaviors. In 2021, the U.S. online food delivery market value reached $23.4 billion, with expectations for growth to $42.6 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during 2021-2027. With this rapid growth, 2022 saw the expansion of prominent food delivery trends ranging from third-party delivery services and subscription-based delivery services to grocery delivery and meal kit delivery. And while these offerings continue to please customers, there are new trends in food delivery on the horizon for 2023.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate
A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.
Food Blogger Tours McDonald's First Fully-Automated Location With No Human Employees, Sparking Debate
McDonald’s, the fast food chain with more than 38,000 locations around the world, has unveiled its first concept restaurant without human employees out the front of the restaurant.
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans
McDonald's has opened up its first fully-automated restaurantsparking debate and intrigue in equal measure. The branch requires no human contact to order and pick up meals, making it the introvert's dream. Customers can use automated screens to order fast food and collect it via a machine.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheSun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
McDonald's Worker Rehired A Fourth Time After Quitting Three Times Before, Internet Opinion Torn
It is easy to regain employment if you work at a business with many franchises. What if you quit working with the brand three times before? Will another branch or the same location give you a role in their restaurant?
McDonald's tests system that could change the fast food industry
McDonald's opened an automated location in Texas as restaurants around the country are trying new ways to entice customers on the go.
Pizza Hut Permanently Shuttering Dozens of Locations Yearly in the UK. Will the U.S. Follow?
The financially-beleaguered entity is facing international challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, YumBrands.com, DevonLive.com, ScrapeHero.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
$20K in Apple products reportedly stolen from Best Buy in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Two men robbed $20,000 in Apple products from Best Buy on Wednesday, according to a report by nj.com. The report says two men spent an hour browsing the electronics store along 18th Ave. and then walked out with the merchandise. Surveillance footage captured them entering the...
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
DoorDash Launches Package Pickup, But Would You Trust It?
DoorDash has officially launched its Package Pickup program, allowing users of the app to have their parcels transported to their preferred mail courier.
Accusations of Hidden Fees Cost Grubhub $3.5M to Settle Lawsuit
No one likes being lured in by the prospect of cheap burrito and $0 delivery only to start ringing up one's order and find a $4 "service fee," $2 "small order fee" and $1 "bag fee" tacked on to one's final order. The practice is common not just on food...
Restaurant Industry Cuts Hours, and Consumers Take Note
While diners are aware of price increases, they’ve also noticed reduced hours in the restaurant industry. This, according to the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React to Rising Costs, Declining Service,” which surveyed 2,378 U.S. restaurant patrons to see what they saw restaurants doing to lower costs amid inflation.
