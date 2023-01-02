ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver Shared What She Made in Tips Over One Night on TikTok

When it comes to the food service industry in the United States, it's important to understand the value of tipping workers in this field. Whether they're serving you in a restaurant or delivering food to your doorstep, a little extra cash in their pocket can go a long way toward someone who, for all intents and purposes, probably needs it. Tipping someone in food service is a general rule of thumb for many places, and one TikToker has served to highlight its merit.
Top Food Delivery Trends to Watch in 2023

Over the last few years, the food delivery sector has rapidly grown in response to shifting consumer behaviors. In 2021, the U.S. online food delivery market value reached $23.4 billion, with expectations for growth to $42.6 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during 2021-2027. With this rapid growth, 2022 saw the expansion of prominent food delivery trends ranging from third-party delivery services and subscription-based delivery services to grocery delivery and meal kit delivery. And while these offerings continue to please customers, there are new trends in food delivery on the horizon for 2023.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots

While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans

McDonald's has opened up its first fully-automated restaurantsparking debate and intrigue in equal measure. The branch requires no human contact to order and pick up meals, making it the introvert's dream. Customers can use automated screens to order fast food and collect it via a machine.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 150 Locations in 2023

Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheSun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say

TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Restaurant Industry Cuts Hours, and Consumers Take Note

While diners are aware of price increases, they’ve also noticed reduced hours in the restaurant industry. This, according to the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React to Rising Costs, Declining Service,” which surveyed 2,378 U.S. restaurant patrons to see what they saw restaurants doing to lower costs amid inflation.
